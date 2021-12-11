The main challenges for the New York Chancellor of Education | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

adriana: safety andstudent health withnew variants of covidhelp them get back whathave lost during the pandemicare some challenges thatwill face the new chancellorfrom a new york education,when he takes possession in January.mariela salgado talks to himface to face.mariela: what our people?>> more education.mariela: concerns thatwe take that with those of the protofollowing protocols ofsafety to talktalk to david banks.tell what protocols are going tomaintain ?>> I’m going to listen to thehealth experts to put infoot the protocols that are going toprotect our children fromthe new variants. fathersthey are very worried, I’m going toconstantly communicate withthem, but I know that the childrenthey learn best when they are inthe school with their teachers andfellow carmarielan is askingchanges, who whoclassrooms be morereduced, they wantcontinue testing atbefore the employees because thisvirus keeps mutating.they are going to implement what I knowrequired?david banks: the salonssmall or better, the challengeis the cost, hundreds ofmillion dollars, we are notdownloading it but we have toanalyze where there is moreovercrowding.we want to give scholarships to studentshigh school to dointerned in corporations andcommunity organizations,that prepares them for the future,also help withovercrowded rooms.the future mayor will decideon the rivas of the virus to thego out in campuses.mariela: I was like one ofthe panelists in the debatetogether with the elected mayor.said he would offer an optionremote for parents.that option is going to be implementedremote?david banks: the mayor has notsaid and we will.mariela: like the interviewyesterday and takes place in thisschool founded by the chancellorelecto banks, they gave us alittle tour to knowabout the culture of the campus,the values ​​they wantestablish in students.it is a school that is fullof important figures thatthey look like them.in these corridors thatwe toured, where was it heardthe dynamic classes ofmath, from where notthere was violence. a greatconcern in the community isthe violence that isliving in schools.david bank: we have to dothe right investments inschools so thatstudents feel safe andso that in any situationlearn not to respond withacts of violence.schools to work withthe cops.many students and whether or not they likewhat should they go to trainto the teachers. he studiedlaws but fell in love with theeducation.as teacher, director and now