The memes had no mercy on the Atlas after Club León’s epic comeback in the Mexican soccer final

Aepic night, so you can simplify the game of first leg of the grand final of Mexican football. The Club León beat Atlas 3-2 in an impressive comeback that left some surprising “Foxes” on the ground, who sought victory without fear at the Nou Camp.

Luis Ricardo Reyes and Julio César Furch They overtook Atlas twice, but the rojinegros could not sustain their advantage to such an extent that they were traced back with a goal from Víctor Dávila and a double from Ángel Mena.

A true spectacle worthy of Liga MX was witnessed in the stadium. Both teams showed initiative to go to the rival goal. Atlas shot three times on goal and scored two goals, Meanwhile he Club León did it five times and scored three goals. Efficiency was one of the keys to the game.

In this type of duels, who usually wins convert fewer errors. In this sense, Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas had a sin that completely changed a game that his club won 1-2. After a shot at his goal, the goalkeeper rejected the ball in the middle of his area and this was taken advantage of by Ángel Mena. This action marked a before and after in the first duel of the series.

Memes humiliated Camilo Vargas in the defeat of the Atlas

After his play, the fans reduced all the responsibility to him that the Atlas lost the game. The mistakes of an archer are usually very visible and costly. Through social networks, the memes did not miss their mistake that made the party bitter for the “Foxes”.

