The message that Eddy Reynoso addressed to Atlas after the defeat in the first leg against León

The arrival of the Rojinegros del Atlas The grand finale of the Grita México Apertura 2021 is a great surprise for Mexican soccer fans. Among the personalities who have stood out for their love of the Guadalajara team is Eddy reynoso, who has attended the vast majority of the league matches they have played. The Canelo Team leader was present at the defeat of his team at the León Stadium, however, he issued a message of encouragement to face the turn.

One day after Atlas fell by three goals to two against Club León for an agonizing goal by Ángel Mena, Eddy Reynoso spoke on his social networks to injecting hope into the fans. And it is worth mentioning that those of the Academy They have not managed to lift any trophies for 70 years, when they beat Chivas in the long tournament format corresponding to the 1950-51 season.

“On Sunday in Guadalajara, at the Jalisco Stadium, the Atlas will raise the cup because this team and this hobby have bigger hu * vos than a goal against. Come on, rojinegros, in Guadalajara you are the boss ”, he pronounced through his verified Twitter account on @CANELOTEAM.

