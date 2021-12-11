Drafting

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Michael Nesmith was unmistakable in his knitted wool cap and sideburns.

Michael Nesmith, singer, guitarist and songwriter for the popular 1960s pop ensemble The Monkees, has died at the age of 78.

The quartet – which included Davy Jones, Peter Tork and Mickey Dolenz – achieved success with the songs Daydream believery I’m a Believer and in addition The Monkees were stars of a popular comedy television program.

Nesmith wrote numerous songs, between them Listen To The Band, Sunny Girlfriend and Tapioca Tundra.

In a statement, the family said that he had “passed away this morning (Friday) at home, surrounded by his family, in peace and from natural causes.”

The only survivor of the band, Micky Dolenz, expressed that he felt “heartbroken” to “lose a dear friend and partner.”

“I am very grateful to have been able to spend the last few months together doing what we loved the most – singing, laughing and doing comedic routines,” he wrote on Twitter.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Nesmith (right) and Dolenz (left) participated in a tour of The Monkees, which concluded last month.

Nesmith Y Dolenz they had just wrapped up a tour with The Monkees last month and group agent Andrés Sandoval said: “The tour was a true blessing for many. And in the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, acting, directing and many innovative ideas and concepts.”

“I’m sure his genius will resonate and bring the love and light he was always heading toward.”

Nesmith died of heart failure at his home in Carmel Valley, California, on Friday, a spokesman for the Rhino label told the BBC.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, The Monkees, featuring Nesmith (left), wowed teenage audiences with their wacky TV comedy show.

Originally, The Monkees were created as a fictional pop group for a TV show and they became famous with songs that had been written by others to sing on the show.

But Nesmith, Dolenz, Peter Tork and the British Davy Jones managed to become independent and take control of their music.

“We were guys with our own musical tastes and we felt better playing the songs that we liked or that we wrote, rather than the songs that were passed to us,” Nesmith told Rolling Stone magazine in 2012.

The group disbanded in 1969, after which Nesmith achieved two US billboard hits with his ensemble First National Band. THe was also the author of the song Different Drum, which became a huge success and launched Linda Ronstadt’s career.

After filming a music video for his song Rio in 1977, Nesmith had the idea for a TV show that would consist entirely of promotional videos.

“Audio records are played on the radio, so video recordings should be playable on video – on television,” he wrote in his memoirs. “There should be a broadcast component for the music video in the same way there is for records.”

Nesmith called his idea PopClips, and then sold that intellectual property to the media company Time Warner, which developed it to create and launch MTV.

Midge Ure, a prominent British rocker of the 1980s and co-organizer of the Band Aid, Live Aid and Live 8 benefit concerts, paid tribute to Nesmith, describing him as a “talented but underrated musician, author and video artist.”

Others like TV producer John Levenstein singled him out as “young and insubordinate”, while musician Steven Page added: “One of the greatest of all time. Rest in peace.”

Nesmith was raised by a single mother, who worked as a secretary and was engaged in painting. When electric typewriters became commonplace and typos became more difficult to correct, she created at home a paint the same color as the paper to cover the mistakes.

The invention later became known as liquid paper or, by its trade name, Tipp-Ex.