The Monkees guitarist and music video industry pioneer Michael Nesmith dies

Michael Nesmith was unmistakable in his knitted wool cap and sideburns.

Michael Nesmith, singer, guitarist and songwriter for the popular 1960s pop ensemble The Monkees, has died at the age of 78.

The quartet – which included Davy Jones, Peter Tork and Mickey Dolenz – achieved success with the songs Daydream believery I’m a Believer and in addition The Monkees were stars of a popular comedy television program.

Nesmith wrote numerous songs, between them Listen To The Band, Sunny Girlfriend and Tapioca Tundra.

In a statement, the family said that he had “passed away this morning (Friday) at home, surrounded by his family, in peace and from natural causes.”

