The people at the center of all transformations ›Cuba› Granma

“We have to be more handsome!” Was the response that an old woman gave to Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, when the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic insisted, this Thursday, to the inhabitants of the I cast Mexico, in the capital of Las Tunas. The people must be at the center of all the transformations made by the Revolution.

In a tour of the 13th district of that community, one of the 41 that were diagnosed by the direction of the territory as vulnerable, the president said that the solutions must be sustainable over time, so to reverse the vulnerability of a person there is They have to train her and find a job for her, so that with her own effort she can transform her situation, even if she is supported with resources, because otherwise she will not succeed.

He argued that something we cannot allow “is that there are young people disengaged from study and work. We have to add them, because if they are not at a disadvantage, having less education and less preparation for life.

Accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of Organization and Politics of Cadres; the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil; Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution; In addition to the highest authorities of the territory, Díaz-Canel was able to appreciate the renovations taking place in the area.

These include the revival of the Plaza de los Recuerdos and the Callejón de El México; economic aid to low-income families; new telephone services; the repair of a pedestrian bridge, schools, warehouses and roads; as well as the rehabilitation of the first 28 homes, out of a total of almost 300 that were evaluated as fair or bad.

On this last issue, the president said that “we are not going to solve the housing problem from one day to the next, but the dirt floors should be eliminated immediately, because the Revolution was not built so that there are dirt floors. There are several alternatives that we can apply, and Las Tunas has been at the forefront in the use of its own resources in this program.

The streets that the President traveled are the same streets that, after July 11, were the subject of false news, spread by enemies of the Revolution, who attributed the disorders that occurred in one of its corners to the inhabitants. The residents assure that the revolutionaries there are the majority and that those who carried out those events may have chosen the place, because for decades they have associated it with marginality, an image that today they are determined to change with their young delegate at the helm, the sports coach Alcides Morales Batista .

The leader conveyed the confidence that the people will always be able to count on the Government, and reaffirmed that “Fidel is present in everything we do, because his essence was always to seek greater social justice.”

SOCIALIZE GOOD PRACTICES

Among a crowd of people who gathered to greet him, the First Secretary arrived at the new type of urban agricultural market El Mambí, where he exchanged with the usufructuary Argel Frank Fundora Acosta, about the operation of his medium-sized company Mercasa.

Photo: Revolution Studies

There he became interested in supplies, negotiations with suppliers, projections and the use of electronic commerce, in which Mercasa is a strong point here, by marketing a large number of products through Mercazona, a novel application designed in this territory for online shopping. He also inquired about the limitations faced by forms of non-state management, and praised that in Las Tunas a market, in the hands of an individual, had such a good functioning.

Fundora Acosta announced that they will set up a sales area with discounts of up to 25% to benefit celiac children, people with cancer and disabilities and other vulnerable groups, a gesture that was highlighted by the President, who emphasized the need to socialize well. practices in trade.

The advances of the productive pole of Fleitas, located in the municipality of Manatí, were verified by the Head of State. In the exchange with workers and managers of the agricultural sector, he learned about the potential to exploit a thousand hectares, of which 260 are already planted, mainly donkey bananas, food and fruit, with the fundamental purpose of supplying the provincial capital. He suggested the intercropping of crops and was concerned about the living conditions and wages of the workers, the availability of water and the guarantee of inputs.

Díaz-Canel confirmed the encouraging prospects for this unit, which is already applying the measures approved by the Council of Ministers to increase production and contribute to self-sufficiency and food sovereignty in the territory.

SUSTAINABILITY TO MOVE FORWARD

The residents of El Paraíso imagined that the President would visit them at some point, because they know that he cannot conceive of his work without contacts with the population; but his presence in this neighborhood of the popular council Alcides Pino, in the provincial capital of Holguín, overflowed emotions.

The president came to share ideas with his compatriots, and he did so as soon as he arrived at the recreational complex that is being built there. His first interlocutor was Orlis Pacheco, delegate from constituency No. 14, who explained to him that this space is highly desired by the residents, because once finished it will have a playground, lights, gardens and a cafeteria.

Diaz-Canel immediately asked if there was consultation with the masses before undertaking the work, what is the support that neighbors provide to the builders and how they will exercise popular control so that everything is done with quality and then works properly.

Orlis Pacheco explained that the community has established the good habit of participating in solving its own problems, because in the same place where the complex was built, two years ago, there was a landfill that, with volunteer work, they transformed into a rustic gym.

Díaz-Canel attended the meeting with the neighbors who cheered him, with whom he reflected, as he did with the district delegate, on community work.

Then he started on his way to Alcides Pino Bermúdez Elementary School. As he walked through a kind of alley, he suggested the possibility of improving the path and other nearby roads with adocreta or other materials.

In the front yard of the school, at the foot of the new Plaza Martiana, he was greeted by Yoenia Ortiz Expósito, director of the campus, with an enrollment of 88 students from preschool to sixth grade, most of whom were surprised when they recently resumed the course school, because they found a totally new facility, which the president found when reviewing one of the classrooms.

There, Osmany Viñals, first secretary of the Party in the municipality of Holguín, offered extensive information on the actions carried out in some 15 neighborhoods of the territory to eradicate accumulated social problems.

According to Viñals, the advances are due to the responsibility of the state and non-state entities that undertake the fundamental works, together with the collaboration with the University of Holguín, and the carrying out of diagnoses to determine the material and spiritual needs of the population and vulnerable people, as well as the protagonism of the communities.

Díaz-Canel recalled that, at the same time that communities have been revived in the country, there has been a process of learning and rescuing the practices cultivated by the Revolution. Now, he said, we are planning to achieve that these transformations coincide with the constitutional concept that the municipalities have autonomy and are supported from the economic plan.

During the exchange, he learned that the winery in the neighborhood was also repaired, and when they showed him the photos of the state it was in, he commented that the change towards the good is enormous.

Minutes later, he began a walk to the community’s medical office, which will be remodeled shortly, as he verified when reviewing the interior spaces of the patient care area and the doctor’s house.

As he left, he found the crowd that had followed him from school, walking in the sun. Laughing, he recognized the compatriots for carrying out that spontaneous march to which they put their heart, as they will, he expressed, before each task of the Revolution.

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies

Photo: Revolution Studies