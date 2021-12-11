The PFKN R Museum in Bad Bunny, an authentic journey through his career | Others

An inflatable chorrera, the recreation of the video room of the YHLQMDLG album, a space with its trophies and its most iconic clothes are part of the attractions that are part of the PFKN R. Museum.

The 70,000 people who will arrive this weekend at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium will have to visit the museum that Bad Bunny prepared to deliver to their fans.

With no time limit, those present will be able to see a recreation of the room that was part of the YHLQMDLG album videos.

The museum also contains part of the wardrobe that Benito Martínez Ocasio, the artist’s first name, has used throughout his career.

Among them, the clothes that he used in the NBA All-Star Game, the American Music Awards dress, among others, are exhibited.

At 4:30 pm the public had not yet entered the Roberto Clemente premises. But hundreds lined up from very early in the morning.

It is expected that in this first function that marks the return of Bad Bunny, 35,000 people will be present.

Personnel from the Health Department are on the premises verifying that attendees have their masks on correctly. Anyone who does not wear it correctly is exposed to a fine of $ 100 and to be removed from the event.