The player that Chivas would demand from Cruz Azul in exchange for Alejandro Mayorga

Alejandro Mayorga could leave Chivas bound for Cruz Azul.

December 10, 2021 18:08

According to the Daily Record, the Blue Cross stria interested in acquiring the services of the left back of Chivas, Alejandro mayorga, movement that would be possible once Ricardo Peláez accepted that all players of Chivas would be found in a transferable quality.

Alejandro mayorga played 14 matches in the tournament for Chivas, in which he scored two goals, counting the one he made against Puebla in the playoffs, however, he would not be of all the confidence of Marcelo Michel Leaño, because according to data from Liga MX, he only completed one of the 9 games that the coach directed in the tournament.

Therefore, it would not be difficult to think that Chivas I would let go of Mayorga to the Blue Cross, although according to the same Diario Récord, the Flock I would seek a player exchange with the Machine.

Right backs, a priority for Chivas

After the bad campaign of Jesus Sanchez in Chivas, the option for an exchange between the Flock and Cruz Azul would be a right-back, which could be Joaquín “Shaggy” Martínez, who was not consolidated as a holder in the Blue Cross throughout the tournament, and only completed 2 of the 18 matches his team played in the championship.