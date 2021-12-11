The possible rivals of FC Barcelona in the Europa League and the strange format that puts it at a disadvantage

2021-12-09

The Barcelona was eliminated of the first round in the Champions League and the consequences are very serious, because they will have to play the UEFA Europa League after 17 years after a season for oblivion.

The Catalan team is one of the eight teams from the top European competition that were third in their group and will have to play the honor in the second tournament, where they no longer have a preference.

Well, after the change of format in the tournament thanks to the creation of the new contest, Conference league, the UEFA decided to eliminate the so-called sixteenth-finals of Europe and play a playoffs between the second in the group of said contest and the clubs from the Champions League, while the first advanced directly to the eighth.

That is, in Group A, Lyon won their group and is among the top eight, while the co-leader, Rangers, will play the qualifier for the elimination phase. The third parties, in this case Spartak Prague, will compete in the Conference.