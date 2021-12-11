The possible rivals of FC Barcelona in the Europa League and the strange format that puts it at a disadvantage

2021-12-09
The Barcelona was eliminated of the first round in the Champions League and the consequences are very serious, because they will have to play the UEFA Europa League after 17 years after a season for oblivion.
The Catalan team is one of the eight teams from the top European competition that were third in their group and will have to play the honor in the second tournament, where they no longer have a preference.
Well, after the change of format in the tournament thanks to the creation of the new contest, Conference league, the UEFA decided to eliminate the so-called sixteenth-finals of Europe and play a playoffs between the second in the group of said contest and the clubs from the Champions League, while the first advanced directly to the eighth.
That is, in Group A, Lyon won their group and is among the top eight, while the co-leader, Rangers, will play the qualifier for the elimination phase. The third parties, in this case Spartak Prague, will compete in the Conference.
– What will the format be like? –
Since it was called UEFA Cup, Champions teams always had preference to enter the tournament, as they fell to the now non-existent Pot 1 where they were seeded and closed at home, something that was changed and they are the second in the group, like Rangers, who will close the tie playoffs against Barcelona, for example.
This change leaves clubs from the best club competition in the world very badly off, who will dispute a hostile key to enter the big party of the Europa League.
The draw for these pairings will be on Monday, December 13, at the same event where the lottery for the eighth of the Champions League will be held. These matches, where teams from the same country will not be able to face each other, will be played on February 17 and 24, while the next round matches will be on March 10 and 17.
– Europa League roster in the knockout phase –
The teams qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League are: Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Braga, Leverkusen, West Ham
The second groups that will play the playoffs: Rangers, Real Sociedad, Napoli, Olympiacos, Lazio, Red Star, Real Betis, Dinamo Zagreb.
Those from the Champions League: Leipzig, Porto, Dortmund, Sheriff, Barcelona, Atalanta, Sevilla, Zenit
Those who will enter the Conference League: Sparta Prague, PSV, Leicester City, Fenerbahce, Midjtylland, Celtic, Rapid Wein.