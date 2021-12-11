The scene about death that Carmen Salinas shot shortly before suffering a stroke

The things that life has, especially if you are an actor or actress. The last character he played Carmen Salinas, who has passed away at the age of 82 after a stroke, he came very close to death shortly before Doña Carmelita was admitted to hospital.

It happened in the soap opera My fortune is to love you, where he had to face his own death. Or rather, that of his character, Doña Margarita.

The outcome was very different from real life. While Magos, as they affectionately called their role, survived and managed to get ahead, Carmen Salinas leaves the world of acting and art in mourning.

TELEVISA Carmen Salinas in the soap opera My fortune is loving you

In this emotional scene, broadcast on December 2, while Carmelita was still fighting for her life in the hospital, her character manages to save herself from a tragic end.

On the occasion of this good news, Doña Magos has a beautiful talk with Lucía, a character whom she brings to life Adriana fonseca, wife of his grandson in said soap opera. “It’s good that Diosito lent me life to meet my great-grandchildren. From everything the doctor told me, I didn’t understand a half word,” Carmen’s lines said.

IG Adriana Fonseca

An interpretation that, without knowing it, augured the sad end of one of the acting ladies and one of the pioneering women of Mexican television.

His dedication and entrepreneurship in productions such as the sempiterna Adventuress will be forever engraved in the hearts of the audience, who applauded and respected her from beginning to end.

His legacy is not only one of unique stories and masterful performances, it is also that of having given opportunities to a great brood of actors, today international stars.

It was so much love that aroused and gave that today her colleagues dismiss her with honors. The multiple messages since the announcement of his departure have been spreading in networks along with those of his followers.

We can only wish her a happy trip, as full and beautiful as everything she made the audience feel. Thank you so much, Carmelita. Rest in peace.

