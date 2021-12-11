The third biggest fall of bitcoin in 2021 and the ‘altcoins’, down: ‘crypto’ keys

The short-term downtrend in the cryptocurrency market, which has trapped bitcoin and altcoins, has been the dominant trend in a week in which hopes of new highs in 2021 have been fading for the main digital tokens. Ethereum’s Arrow Glacier update or Bloomberg’s persistent bullish predictions are other keys to this market in recent days.

“The last few days have not been extremely positive, as the cryptocurrency market experienced another general drop, similar to that of May“, says Alejandro Zala, country manager of Bitpanda in Spain, which has been the third biggest drop for bitcoin in 2021.” Fears about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 added fuel to the fire, while the positions on leveraged increases volatility and wiped out most positions in the market in a matter of hours, “he explains.

Only on the morning of Saturday, December 4, “around 1,800 million euros were settled, prompting an intraday correction of around 20% in most liquid crypto assets, while smaller-cap altcoins fell further. “This behavior has erased around € 250 billion of value in a week .

“There are similarities to the market crash in May”Zala insists, when bitcoin lost close to 50% and other ‘altcoins’ followed in the decline. So the market quickly rebounded from the lows and recovered most of the losses in less than three months. As in the recent crash, overleveraged positions increased volatility and they wiped out most of the long positions. “The market needs some time to recover in these situations and the intraday charts are still volatile, but in the upper time frame it is still bullish” adds the expert.

Other highlights of the week:

‘Bloomberg’ predicts that “the US embraces crypto in 2022” and holds a bitcoin at $ 100,000. ‘Bloomberg’ Intelligence senior commodities strategist Mike McGlone has been reaffirmed in his previous price predictions for both bitcoin and the number two cryptocurrency by market capitalization. He keeps betting that the first one reaches $ 100,000, while he sees ether – a unit of the Ethereum network – at $ 5,000.

“We expect the United States to embrace cryptocurrencies in 2022, with proper regulation and related bullish price implications,” states McGlone in his latest report, adding that “the unlimited supply of fiat currency should sustain rising prices, especially on bitcoin and ethereum, which are in limited supply. “

Bitcoin and ‘cryptos’, “main candidates” for a “major correction” in 2022. About to candy for a big wave of sales. This is how fund managers view bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market in general, according to a Natixis survey, and a high percentage advise against this asset class to retail investors.

What is Arrow Glacier, the new Ethereum update that will not affect investors. Executed on December 9, this improvement to the Ethereum network follows the Berlin, London and Altair updates and as the only proposal included in the update according to the leading Ethereum developer, Tim Beiko, includes the EIP-4345, which discards the bomb of the difficulty, “hopefully one last time”, until June 2022. It is anticipated that by then the merger will have been completed and the network will operate with the consent of the proof of stake.

Visa launches cryptocurrency consulting services to drive adoption. Visa has launched new consulting and advisory services to help its clients navigate the world of cryptocurrencies.

