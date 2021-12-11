The ultimatum facing Yoshimar Yotún and Cruz Azul

The Peruvian midfielder faces an ultimatum regarding his future with Cruz Azul

The Peruvian midfielder Yoshimar Yotún is in a vine regarding his future with the Cruz Azul shirt, on the one hand I do not know he decides to renew with the ‘Cement Machine’ that ends his contract at the end of the month and the club is betting on an ultimatum in search of its permanence.

After the blue team defined the departure of Walter Montoya, the management’s efforts are focusing on keeping the squad and managing to sign a contract extension before it ends at the end of the month. The Inca player was linked to leaving the club in a free form with a new destiny in MLS, after having defended the Orlando City jersey.

The Peruvian has reiterated on several occasions that his desire is to continue wearing the Cruz Azul shirt, and within the board they cling to this to convince him, in addition to the good relationship that the institution has had with his family, key in the decision of Yotún.

Defending the shirt of the Cement Machine, the Peruvian has been awarded Champion of the MX League, Champion of Champions and Super Champion of the MX League, as well as the League Cup, in its first edition in 2019. For the Inca midfielder’s environment, The current contract situation is expected to be resolved before Reynoso’s team travels to Cancun as part of their preseason for Clausura 2022.