“The US needs to immediately expel Nicaragua from CAFTA-DR”

The renowned political scientist, research professor of Latin American Studies at the Institute of Strategic Studies of the United States Army War College, Dr. Evan Ellis, in his analysis entitled “Nicaragua’s turn towards China: What does it mean for the region?” raises a series of recommendations addressed to the Government of President Joe Biden to take it into account in the face of what could be a threat: the breaking of diplomatic relations of the Daniel Ortega regime with Taiwan and its reestablishment with China.

Evan Ellis. THE PRESS / Taken from the Internet

Ellis was expelled from Nicaragua on June 14, 2016 when he was conducting a research on the construction of the Grand Interoceanic Canal. Now following Nicaragua’s diplomatic shift from Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), he argues and warns that “it was almost inevitable, but it will accelerate a worrying trend in parts of the Western Hemisphere closest to the United States to a form of funded authoritarian populism. by China. That growing threat, in a part of the hemisphere that was once considered politically allied or at least compatible with the United States.

Ellis insists in his analysis that the United States “needs to get back in the game” which implies in the first instance that it must and needs “immediately expel Nicaragua from the Free Trade Agreement between the United States with Central America and the Dominican Republic (DR-Cafta) and intensify actions in other areas against the Ortega regime, including sanctions from the United States Treasury and investigations by the Department of Justice when it is possible”.

On this point Ellis indicates that “this includes measures against other authoritarians beyond Nicaragua, including the regime of (Nicolás) Maduro in Venezuela, to send a message about the determination of the United States, not about weakness. The United States can bring its like-minded European and Asian allies into that intensified campaign. ‘

US President Joe Biden. THE PRESS / TAKEN FROM THE INTERNET

Other recommendations or response that the US government should think about, in its opinion, has to do with continuing to press for democracy and the fight against corruption, in this case it must “do a better job supporting and openly defending its allies, and not seeking to punish them for their imperfections in the context of a threat as significant as China, Russia and other extra-hemispheric actors. The United States needs to show more respect to Colombia, Guatemala and Brazil, among its other allies in the region »Ellis notes.

It further believes that the Biden Administration will have to “provide an order of magnitude increase in dedicated funding to the region, focused on ensuring that America’s democratic allies and the free market succeed, but are not limited to just funding green projects, or those that specifically benefit women, indigenous people or other disadvantaged groups ”.

Chart a strategy with Taiwan

For Ellis, just when the Ortega regime discarded its main donor who injected large disbursements to Nicaragua in the health, economic, social and livestock sectors, among others; In addition to being a key ally of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), an entity that has economically oxygenated the Ortega dictatorship, it is necessary for the United States to “actively coordinate with its friends in Taiwan to design a strategy to work openly and closely with him.

It adds that it should be done to “vigorously discourage new diplomatic turns through economic incentives, diplomatic pressure, intelligence sharing and other forms of coordination.” Until the middle of this year, Taiwan had already surpassed the European Union (EU) as a source of resources for Nicaragua after it increased its financial commitment to the Government during the course of this year.

According to Ellis, in parallel, the US government should “expand its support for security and its public commitment to Taiwan in Asia,” because it considers that “the advance of the People’s Republic of China in Nicaragua, and the probable turnaround that is looming in Honduras , may embolden the People’s Republic of China to act with increasing aggression against Taiwan on its own. neighborhood, including military action. ‘

The president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen with Daniel Ortega in his visit in 2017. THE PRESS / COURTESY

China regards the island of Taiwan as part of its territory, with the desire to eventually bring it back under its rule, and pressure has increased in recent years to isolate it diplomatically.

China or the People’s Republic of China is governed by the Communist Party since 1949 and is the most populous country on the planet. Meanwhile, Taiwan, known as the Republic of China (ROC), has behaved as an independent republic since 1949 and has the United States as an ally.

The US “can no longer afford to scold its partners”

Finally, Ellis recommends to the US that its officials should urgently rethink its strategic concept of how to relate to the states of the Western Hemisphere, and notes that “the United States can no longer afford to scold its partners in the region. Washington has never faced a hemisphere so politically willing to resist pressure from the United States, or so fully empowered by the money of an adversary to do so.

Along the same lines, the research professor of Latin American Studies at the Institute for Strategic Studies of the US Army War College, underlines that precisely the US Administration «has received many calls of attention to the growing strategic challenges in its own near foreigner, with whom his security and prosperity are intimately connected through commercial, geographical and family ties. Each time, he hit the snooze button.

He insists on highlighting that the announcement of the diplomatic change by the Ortega government that coincides with the Summit for Democracy held by Biden this December 9 and 10, in which both Ortega and his counterparts Miguel Díaz-Canel, from Cuba , and Nicolás Maduro, from Venezuela, were excluded, “it was probably not an accident.”

“It is a stark reminder that Central American governments and others have very real options for allying with extra-hemispheric actors that threaten the United States, whether the United States treats them with contempt or disinterest. The days when the United States had the luxury of pressuring compliant Central American partners, whether for corruption, democracy, or immigration, are over. Washington can no longer afford not to act strategically, “Ellis warns the US.

What are the consequences for Nicaragua?

Ellis, referring in his analysis of the possible consequences for Nicaragua after the diplomatic turn, points out that it is likely that Ortega’s delegates and businessmen related to them will travel to the People’s Republic of China to sign a series of non-transparent memoranda of understanding.

Precisely this December 10, part of the delegation of the regime that was on an official mission in Russia landed in China, two children of Ortega and Rosario Murillo, Laureano and Rafael appeared together with the Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Iván Acosta, in meetings with Russian officials. Laureano Ortega, who serves as presidential adviser for Investment, Trade and International Cooperation, signed with the Vice Foreign Minister of China, Ma Zhaoxu, the document to restore diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and China.

In place of the Ortega foreign minister, Denis Moncada, Laureano Ortega Murillo signed the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with China. THE PRESS / TAKEN FROM TWITTER

“These Memoranda of Understanding will probably include references to the expedited approval of phytosanitary agreements and other measures to facilitate the importation of a symbolic quantity of Nicaraguan coffee and fruit, benefiting selected Ortega cronies in the export sector, as happened in other Central American countries.” Ellis argues.

He acknowledges at the same time that although it is not clear whether the diplomatic turn will reactivate the so-called Grand Canal project, which received the interest of the Chinese billionaire, Wang Jing and the approval of the Ortega government in 2013, but has since been stalled, the simple fact that Ortega Murillo (Laureano), who played a key role in this “secret” negotiation, to his reading “suggests that a resurrection of the channel project could be on the table at some point.”

Chinese businessman Wang Jing when he was received by Laureano Ortega, director of ProNicaragua, at the Managua Airport in July 2014. LA PRENSA / Presidencia de Nicaragua / EFE

“At the very least, diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China will make the canal much more feasible, even if it is not an immediate reality. Regardless of the projects and loans that Ortega’s new Chinese backers promise, there will be plenty of money from the People’s Republic of China to keep Ortega, Vice President Rosario Murillo, and their cronies in power, even if Nicaragua is ultimately sanctioned by the United States and expelled from DR-Cafta. As in Venezuela, corruption and the lack of transparency in Nicaragua will allow the ruling elite to divert much of the new Chinese funds for personal use, “says Ellis.

He warns that other consequences are that the Ortega regime may take military cooperation with its new Chinese backers much further and faster than pro-US governments that have recently recognized the People’s Republic of China, such as Panama, El Salvador and Dominican Republic”.

“Historically, it has been the left-wing populist governments in the region, including Venezuela under Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, Ecuador under Rafael Correa, Bolivia under Evo Morales, and Argentina under the Peronists, who have bought the largest amount of Chinese military equipment, including K- 8 fighters and armored vehicles for Venezuela, more than 700 military trucks and armored vehicles for Ecuador, helicopters and armored vehicles for Bolivia, and the possibility of purchase by Argentina of the FC-1 fighter from China. Furthermore, these left-wing populist regimes have implemented the most worrying Chinese security architectures, such as the National Identity Card in Venezuela, ECU-911 in Ecuador and BOL-110 in Bolivia. Therefore, while it is premature to anticipate the Chinese establishment of a military installation in Nicaragua, it is likely that the new relationship will involve some form of military cooperation that will cause deep unrest in Washington.«, Expresses.