there are reports of people trapped after severe storms – NBC Bay Area 48

CHICAGO – Multiple employees of e-commerce giant Amazon were trapped inside a company warehouse Friday after the collapse of a building in Edwardsville, Illinois, an area that experienced severe weather on Friday, including a tornado. .

This was reported by authorities and local media, which explained that both the Saint Clair County Emergency Services and the Edwardsville Fire Department immediately went to the affected building after the first alerts to begin the rescue tasks of the trapped workers. .

Despite these reports, the exact number of workers inside the warehouse and whether there were serious injuries or major damage is unknown so far.

Nor did Amazon immediately issue a statement on the matter.

The collapse of the building was reported shortly after a tornado made landfall in that town, around 8:30 pm local time (2:30 GMT).

Edwardsville, a small city of about 25,000, sits near the Illinois-Missouri border, southwest of Chicago.

This is news in development.

