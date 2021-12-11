There is a shot! After his fight with Gervonta Davis, the Pitbull Cruz left a warning to Ryan Garcia

Isaac Cruz comes from making a great presentation before Gervonta davis when he lost for him WBA Lightweight World Title in Los Angeles, California. On the other hand, after his great presentation, the Mexican received a shot from Ryan garcia, who said he was a Class C fighter, the Pitbull He said that he is ready to face a glass jaw like him and that he fights him in the backyard of his house. There is a shot!

There is no doubt that the born in Mexico City lost the fight to The Tank since he connected some blows and went to the cards, but the defense and the few blows that the American connected were clear to stay with the contest. In any case, that does not mean that the Mexican has not earned a new World Cup opportunity.

On the other hand, after the combat, Gervonta davis received several shots for the fight he had fought because he fought a boxer who was called at the last minute after falling Rolly Romero of the lawsuit. One of them was Ryan Garcia who said that the American had won against a rival of Class c at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Less than a week before the fight, Isaac Cruz he replied to the boxer of Eddy reynoso and said he was willing to fight him. “Okay, it’s free of expression. Now I don’t have to talk down the ring. Tell me or call my promoter and where to sign, and I go to the patio of his house to fight him without problem “, expressed the Pitbull to World Boxing.

And I add: “Now yes to the opponent of the 135 who painted as impossible, we gave him a fight, we endured twelve rounds. I think I’m ready for whoever it is. I’m ready for Ryan Garcia’s crystal jaw, (Devin) Haney, (Vasyl) Lomachencko, (George) Kambosos. Whoever it is for ”. In turn, in tune with the latest statements by Gervonta Davis, the Pitbull commented “We have to pay attention to the good comments from great fighters. There’s Mayweather, and not dumb fighters who are social media champions. We just proved we’re great fighters, we didn’t say no (despite the little time there was to call him) and we had a great fight “.