These are the keys of Luis Fernando Tena with the Selection and the message of support from Carlos “el Pescado” Ruiz – Prensa Libre

“Successes Tena. May you do very well with my team, my sincere wishes, teacher “ , wrote the Fish at 8:53 p.m., time after the Mexican strategist had been presented at the Teodoro Palacios Flores gym.

Without controversy and with great optimism, the historical scorer of the Guatemalan National Soccer Team, Carlos Humberto Ruiz Gutiérrez, the little fish, He sent a message on his Twitter account to the new coach of the Bicolor, the Mexican Luis Fernando Tena.

Carlos Ruiz is the top scorer for the Blue and White team with 68 goals and holds the historical record of 39 World Cup qualifying goals that the Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, seeks to overcome.

El Pescado has been one of the harshest critics of the National Soccer Federation regarding the failures they have had in recent years, since his retirement in 2016. This is the first message of support that Ruiz sends towards Tena, 63 years old. .

The four keys

The keys to Luis Fernando Tena’s work, according to the president of Fedefut, will be aimed at improving football from their internal leagues.

For example, Fedefut will establish working groups with the National League to propose that the number of foreigners in the teams be reduced and, therefore, national soccer players be given more opportunity.

The Mexican coach confessed that the first thing he asked when arriving in Guatemala was what the clubhouse atmosphere was like in the National Team, as he considers it one of the most important points for his plan to work and he obtained a satisfactory answer.

Tena will analyze players with Guatemalan roots who work outside the country and who have the desire and availability to play for Guatemala.

Both Luis Fernando Tena and Fedefut were dedicated to underlining that the process lasts four years and that they will remain firm even though at times the results of the work are not positive.

They asked the fans and the media to support the process and respect Tena’s work. The goal, in the end, is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup to be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

For Fedefut, the decision to hire Luis Fernando Tena – a salary of US $ 35 thousand – was made because of his ability, experience, quality and closeness, since the Mexican player is very similar to the Guatemalan.

“We also chose him because he is respected and loved a lot in Mexico. There were many things that led us to make the decision. Thank God, here we have him sitting next to it, “said the leader.