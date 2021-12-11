These are the spices that can be used as a condiment and medicine

Spices have an interesting history. Like herbs, they have not only been used to flavor food but also medicinally.

The gastronomy magazine Kitchen and Wine He recalled that spices were used to disguise rot in the days before canning, dehydration, and freezing. “This was because some spices contain essential oils that are toxic to microorganisms or inhibit their development.”

The media detailed that others, due to their antimicrobial activity, were used to combat intestinal disorders. He indicated that these remedies were passed from generation to generation. The oils of some spices are also used in perfumery and cosmetics.

‘Although their nutritional value is low and they are used only in small amounts, their role should not be considered insignificant. They should be used with caution because some of them are toxic in their internal and external use. This is how he reviews it Kitchen and Wine.

Here are some of the spices and their benefits:

Cinnamon: It is a stimulant, tonic and an antiseptic. It encourages the body and fights the fatigue and decay that accompanies the flu and other viral infections. “Its most important component is the volatile oil cinna-maldehyde, which has a sedative and analgesic effect and helps lower blood pressure. Cinnamon also promotes digestion, controls nausea and diarrhea.

Anise: Its aroma and virtues come from its essential oils anethole and estragole. The seeds fight a dry cough and dissolve mucus. The infusion of seeds relieves flatulence, opens the appetite and promotes digestion.

Mustard seeds: They contain sinigrin, which is converted to allyl isociocinate, which gives mustard its taste, odor, and anti-inflammatory qualities. Most of its modern medicinal use is external. “Although mustard is a diuretic and emetic (induces vomiting).”

Nutmeg: “It has an important component called myristicin, which has a powerful effect on the brain. It stimulates the appetite and is a medicine against food poisoning, diarrhea and nausea. It is also used for insomnia and cough ”. This is how he assures it Kitchen and Wine.

