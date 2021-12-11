These have been the most downloaded applications of the year on iOS and Android

These are the most downloaded apps of 2021.

2021 is coming to an end and it is time to analyze everything that the year has given. In both the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store there are thousands and thousands of applications available to users –both free and paid– so it’s time to find out which ones have been the most downloaded.

The latest estimates from Sensor Tower, as Gizmochina informs us, is that revenue from both app stores will reach $ 133 billion in 2021, almost 20% more than last year. But, What are the most downloaded applications?

These are the most downloaded apps in 2021

Few surprises in the most downloaded applications from both the App Store and the Play Store. Popular apps and services that we all have on our mobile devices, many of them social media and messaging apps.

TikTok is the most downloaded application of 2021. The funny thing is that while in the App Store it is number one, in the Google application store it occupies the third position. The second, third, fourth and fifth positions are occupied by applications from Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, all of them from the Meta ecosystem.

In sixth position is Telegram, possibly the best messaging app available today And that despite not having the same popularity as WhatsApp, it has many more functions than the latter.

The seventh option is Snapchat, the eighth Zoom and the ninth and tenth position are occupied by CapCut (a video editing app) and Spotify, the most popular streaming music application. In short, except CapCut, the rest are well-known applications that all of us have downloaded on more than one occasion.

