They accuse Yahir’s son of having sex to buy drugs: “He cheated on us for money,” revealed his ex

A new controversy has arisen around Yahir’s son, Tristán Othón Fierro, after an ex-partner of the young man denied during an interview that he was bisexual, as he recently declared publicly, he also revealed that Tristan He only had sex with men to obtain money and in this way acquire drugs, for which he assured that he deceived everyone, including himself.

This is how he made it known Axel Martinez, alleged ex-partner of Tristán Othón during an interview he held on the program “Gossip No Like”, where he assured that the son of the former academic had gay encounters, in addition that he pretended to have been bisexual, with the aim of obtaining money to acquire drugs. So he assured that he not only deceived him about this issue but everyone.

Axel Martínez declared that he decided to support his then partner since “he told me he was going to put a business with his mom “, however, after posting a adult video From one of the famous platforms with this profile, Tristán spent “squandering” the money he made on his addictions, which have led him to spend very critical moments in his life.

When I met him “he was on the street”, revealed his ex-partner

Tristán Othón Fierro has been implicated in various scandals surrounding his addictions. PHOTO: Instagram

According to the version of the alleged ex-partner of Tristan Othon, son of the famous pop singer, when he met the young man he was practically on the street: “When I met him he was on the street, now that he has money he just goes up (to his social networks) alcohol and is wasting. He wrote me in a peace plan and I hope he does what he said he was going to do with it money“he declared.

According to his version, they had sexual encounters on two occasions and it was Tristan who decided that those intimate moments were recorded with the aim of uploading them on a well-known platform addressed to a public adult.

“Twice we had relations sexual and both times he wanted the moment to be recorded and it was going to be used as content for OnlyFans “, he highlighted Axel Martinez. The young man also clarified that Tristan does not even like men. “What he enjoyed, he enjoyed. But outside the cameras he never wanted to interact, it seemed very strange to me, until at the end unmasked and it was as it really is, “he detailed.

Tristan pretended to be bisexual, says ex-boyfriend

Axel Martínez assured during the interview for the program “Chisme No Like” that Tristan Othon He decided to open up and be honest with him, as he assured that he unmasked himself: “I am tired of pretending something that I am not,” he would have assured him. “The situation is very strange, it is frustrating, if Dad has not said it, this is a nightmare“he declared.

Given the set of situations that happened in the life of Tristan, Axel assured that he decided to support him as much as he could: “It was not long before go crazy, and end up doing very dense things. I supported him from my heart as much as I could, “he concluded.

Just earlier this week, Yahir came out to defend son Tristán Othón Fierro, who in days past it was rumored that he had been admitted to a hospital due to an overdose. The Sonoran pointed out that the rumors are a lie, and during an interview he held on the program “First hand” He made it clear that such an assertion is false and that his son had not been admitted as allegedly.

“It’s a lie, totally lie, we have all been very respectful, I have never turned anything around and on the contrary, I like to talk about the relationship we have had for so many years “, he declared Yahir Othón Parra. Tristan himself also denied the accusations in his social networks and called on his followers to ignore the rumors that have been generated around him.

