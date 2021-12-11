“They fight battles they can win”: he smashed Floyd Mayweather and targeted Gervonta Davis

Floyd mayweather He carefully observed Gervonta Davis’ narrow victory against Isaac Cruz, which generated some controversy as to the true level of the current undefeated North American boxer. There are even many potential rivals who have come out to criticize the fighter harshly.

And it is true that Tank is a protégé of Money, he has even defended it when it comes to talking about the best pounds per pound in the world, accusing that he is not given the place he deserves. But recently, both Davis and Floyd mayweather they had to tolerate being destroyed by a boxer when speaking into the microphones.

Tank and Money seem like an impossible duo to defeat

“I always said I’m open to the fight, but you know the politics of boxing, Mayweather always said: ‘we get away with it and we forget, we’re making money.’ They fight battles they can win on Showtime, they pick guys who can defeat “Vasily Lomanchenko explained. The 33-year-old Ukrainian boxer has challenged Davis repeatedly, but never got the go-ahead.

Tired of being ignored by Floyd mayweather and his ward, will now have his own evening before Richard Commey. They will be measured at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In that match, both will seek to win the vacant WBO lightweight title.

The Ukrainian again pointed to Davis and Mayweather

For his part, Lomachenko hopes it will be a potential triumph that will make Money and Tank stop escaping the challenge they want to venture into. His plan is to defeat Davis, ruin his undefeated record, and get, once and for all, the opportunity that he feels the boxing legend ruins for him every time he takes care of his protégé’s schedule.

Criticisms of a controversial rival

It seems that Davis, today, just adores him Floyd mayweather within the environment, since Cruz’s great performance left open questions that directly question his work on the ring. Even one of the characters who also enjoys being very little loved by the world of boxing attacked the fighter.

“I thought I had lost. Obviously because he signed with Mayweather Promotions, Al Haymon and we know how dirty boxing is. The judges are being paid, “explained Jake Paul. The YouTube star turned boxer was not taken with grace when Tank called him a” clown “and found his revenge in the media very quickly.