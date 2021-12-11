“They must be careful what they provoke”

The president of Orlegi Sports accused that the delegation that came to support the Atlas received attacks and pointed out that it is an education issue

LEÓN – After the directive of Atlas Y Orlegi Group, as well as their relatives, denounced attacks in the tribune of the Leon Stadium and even that they threw urine, the president of Orlegi Sports, Alejandro Irarragorri, he left the property annoyed and sent a clear message who decided to put them in a box among fans.

“There are attacks, you know. It’s called education and that’s it. Thank God we’re all fine. We have to be careful with what one provokes,” said the head of Orlegi Sports.

Alejandro Irarragorri was upset by the lack of respect for the visiting box in León. Imago7

PALCOHABIENTES INCREPATE THEIR FAMILY

At the end of the game before Lion and while they waited for their vehicles outside the box area, relatives of the board of directors of the Atlas, including the handcuffs of Alejandro Irarragorri and José Riestra, continued to be rebuked by a couple of emerald fans from the outside of a box.

Even some companions of the red and black entourage responded to the fans of the Lion also with shouts, until the Commissioner of the MX League He realized what had happened and went up to the box area to point out the fans who were provoking.