They reveal VIDEO of Eduin Caz cheating on his wife Daisy Anahy; she is the “third in contention”

During the first hours of this Saturday, December 11, users on Twitter made the vocalist of Firm Group, Eduin Caz, who was exhibited again for being unfaithful thanks to a testimony that a young woman shared on her social networks.

A few weeks ago, the interpreter of “Ya supérame”, “Algo tranqui” and “Gracias” stole spotlights after a girl from Tijuana claimed that she had an intimate encounter with him, showing that he was unfaithful to his wife, Daisy anahy.

Faced with the hello of uncertainty, the new idol of the Mexican regional genre assured that everything was a lie. Even the young woman who spoke on the subject received strong accusations from the singer’s followers.

In this sense, a young woman decided to break the silence and share her testimony of her encounter with Eduin caz as he presented truly compelling evidence that did not go unnoticed by absolutely no one.

They exhibit new infidelity of Eduin Caz

Through her TikTok account, a user shared a short video in which she posed with Eduin caz while they were both laying on a bed.

The surprising thing about the revealing video is that the vocalist of Firm Group is asleep while she records it. Apparently the infidelity took place a few years ago before the band became the phenomenon that it is today.

Eduin Caz, are you cheating on your wife?

To end all kinds of rumors and speculation, Stephanie Hernández shared several stories on her Instagram account in which she spoke about her intimate encounter with Eduin Caz, considered one of the great exponents of the Mexican regional genre.

The young woman denied that she made public her relationship with the singer in search of fame; However, he was surprised that after the denunciation of the Tijuana girl, the vocalist of Firm Group go out to say that everything is a lie when you know that it is not.

In an act of solidarity, the user assured that all she is looking for is for Eduin Caz to accept that he is unfaithful to his wife and to stop the attacks against the young woman who made the first statement.

Stephanie Hernández confessed that their meeting occurred a few months ago before the singer achieved the great fame he has, so she asked not to be attacked since she only wants to show the true face of the Grupo Firme vocalist.

The model surprised with her statements. Photo: Instagram

Who is Eduin Caz’s wife?

Since 2015, the famous singer has been married to the businesswoman, Daisy Anahy with whom he often shares photographs and videos that show the great love they have for each other.

During his marriage, the lead singer of Grupo Firme has had the joy of becoming the father of two little ones; Both are the sensation in social networks because they pose with elegant outfits and always in fashion.

KEEP READING

Eduin Caz now has another coach; he is Armando Félix in charge of putting him in shape | PHOTOS

Grupo Firme’s AB Luna breaks the silence and talks about why he fell drunk at an Alfredo Olivas concert | VIDEO