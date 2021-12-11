This curious website shows how real-size emojis would look

This website is great for emoji lovers.

Sometimes a picture is better than a thousand words. Surely this phrase you have heard hundreds or thousands of times and is that with an image you can express feelings that are impossible to express with words.

And that’s what emojis are for. Icons, images that allow us to express what we want. Emojis have become one of the most used elements when communicating with friends and family so it is necessary to know what each of them means.

So if you are an emoji lover, today we bring you a rather curious website. Let’s see it.

This website shows how the emojis would be in real size

Mosquitoes, dogs, fish, buildings, even satellites … thousands are the emoticons that exist at our disposal and that allow us to express ourselves without using words.

Although all these emojis have the same size on the screen of our computer or smartphone, a website has done a titanic job collecting all the emojis and showing what its size would be like in real life. But let’s explain it better.

The web is called Emoji to Scale and does nothing but show the real size of the emoticons. For example, the mosquito emoticon would have a size of 3 mm, the beer mug 18 cm, the car 1.8 meters or the moon 3474 kilometers. It is true that it is quite complicated to explain so it is best that you enter the web directly.

While the web may be bullshit for many but it is sure quite curious for fans and lovers of emojis. So now you can choose the emoji that you like the most and check its actual size.

