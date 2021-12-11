This is Alejandra Gavidia, the candidate for Miss Universe from El Salvador

Alejandra Gavidia, the candidate from El Salvador who will seek to become Miss Universe next Sunday, December 12 when the event takes place in Israel, she is already a winner. The 25-year-old girl not many years ago weighed 210 pounds, that is, approximately 90 kilos.

Through her Instagram account, the young woman herself told how difficult it was to live that way when she was just eight years old. He went to several nutrition specialists, but none achieved the goal, until in 2017 he began to lose weight, however, there was a moment when the obsession caused him to stop eating.

“I had to go to mental health specialists to strengthen my self-esteem and grow in self-esteem,” he said about the obsession he became after starting to lose weight. Today she eats healthy and will represent her country at the Miss Universe event.

Invite people not to give up

Gavidia admitted that she decided to tell her story to show all the people who suffer from any situation similar to hers, that they can achieve their dreams and that they can fight to face whatever adversity they face.

The Central American will not have a simple competition next Sunday when the Miss Universe pageant takes place, same in which 80 countries, including El Salvador, will seek to become the next beauty queen in the world.