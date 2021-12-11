This is how Carmen Salinas’s bedroom looked like

All the fans who had the darling Carmen Salinas placeholder image have shown in one way or another the great void left in the world of showHe will undoubtedly always be remembered fondly, for in addition to his unrivaled talent, he had very good taste and that is how his bedroom.

The actress shared one of her most intimate places, the room where in addition to resting, being a very devout woman, she spent several minutes of her day praying.

In her enclosure, she has things that were very valuable to her, because in addition to a large closet, she had memories that accompanied her day and night, among the most valuable, a replica of the hands of her son Pedrito, to always remember him. Also religious images and some objects that different personalities of the environment gave him.

Here the video:

Carmen Salinas was characterized by her formality and elegance, because in her own way she always showed her best outfits, a good hairstyle, an incredible attitude and she always looked very well-groomed.

In addition, in said video, he said he was a lover of perfumes, many of them were gifts that he treasured with much affection.

Also, he showed all the photographs he had of the people he most appreciated, both those who are there and those who are no longer: “I really like family unity”, were his words.

Let’s remember that the actress lost her life on Thursday December 9, after battling a brain hemorrhage that kept him in a natural coma for a month.