This is how the twins of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are today

Jennifer Lopez Y Marc Anthony They met in 1998 when the singer made a presentation on Broadway and the instant they exchanged words he told her that one day she would be his wife. That same year she divorced her first husband, Ojani Noa, but for many years the two singers decided to be friends.

In 1999, the Bronx diva married her former backup dancer Chris Judd, then divorced in 2001 and quickly began a relationship with the actor. Ben affleck, It was short-lived, but included a marriage proposal. It was between late 2003 and early 2004 that he began dating his friend. Marc Anthony and they finally celebrated their wedding in July of that year.

The ceremony, which took place at the home of JLo in Beverly Hills, she was small and low-key, to the point that two men tried to take a video and were sued by one million dollars. They quickly became one of the most acclaimed couples on the red carpet and you could see in their eyes all the affection they felt for each other.

It was on February 22, 2008 when their children twins, Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, on Long Island, New York. The children were featured in public on March 11 of that year in a story for People magazine, for which the artists received $ 6 million, the most expensive celebrity photos ever taken.

But the arrival of the little ones was a negative turn for the couple, who began to have problems and ended up requesting a divorce in 2012. Neither of them ever spoke of the specific reason for their breakup, but today they have an excellent friendship for the sake of his two childrenThey have even been seen eating together in restaurants.

The twins Maximiliam and Emme are now 13 years old and they divide the time to be with both their mother and their father. Jennifer Lopez shares many moments with them on social networks, although it is Emme who appears the most and who apparently is going to follow in their footsteps as a celebrity.

The little girl has an incredible voice and has already accompanied her parents in some shows, among which are the famous Super Bowl that JLo did with Shakira. There, Emme showed off and showed that she has great talent by singing “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka” with her mother on stage.

For his part, Maximiliam is very similar physically to his father and although he is also interested in music, he is more committed to learning to play instruments such as the piano, according to Jennifer Lopez told a while ago. She is a lower profile than her sister, but with the talent in her home she will certainly go a long way.

