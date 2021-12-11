This is how the twins of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are today

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony They met in 1998, when the singer made a presentation on Broadway. At that time he had not yet met Dayanara Torres, with whom he would live a difficult story of heartbreak years later; and JLo was married to Ojani Noa, her first husband, whom she divorced that same year. That day that life introduced them, he told Jennifer that one day she would be his wife, however, given their situations, for many years they both decided to be friends.

In 1999, the Bronx diva married Chris Judd – her former backup dancer – but they quickly ended their relationship after divorcing in 2001. At the same time, the singer began a brief romance with actor Ben Affleck, which also lasted a short time. but it included a marriage proposal.

Between late 2003 and early 2004 JLo Y Marc They started to get out. They were married in July of that year, shortly after Marc had made their recent divorce official. From mid-2007 rumors began that the actress was pregnant and finally on February 22, 2008, in Long Island, New York, her twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximillian David Muñiz were born. It was also that same year that the couple renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas. However, some time later, the problems in the marriage began and JLo and Marc Anthony ended up separating between late 2011 and early 2012.

How are Maximilian and Emme today

The Twins They are now 13 years old and spend divided time with both their mother and father. Jennifer Lopez She usually shares many photos of moments with them on her social networks but it is Emme who appears the most on the scene since it is she who has been most inclined to follow in the footsteps of her parents in music.

The little girl has shown to have an incredible voice and, in fact, she has already accompanied her parents on some shows. The most significant was the famous Super Bowl that made JLo with Shakira. There, Emme exhibited her great talent by singing “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka” with her mother on stage.

For his part, Maximiliam – of great physical resemblance to his father – is more on the instrumental side. He is also interested in music but is more committed to learning to play instruments. She has a lower and reserved profile than her sister, but not for that reason less talented. Did you know the current situation of the children of Jennifer Lopez?