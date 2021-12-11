This is how the vaccination of children will be in each community: vaccination centers, schools, hospitals and health centers | Society

The autonomous communities will begin to receive the first doses of the pediatric vaccine against covid on Monday to immunize the 3.3 million children between 5 and 11 years old in Spain. After having administered more than 77.5 million punctures among the elderly population without major shocks, the mechanisms are already greased. Some are going back to resorting to vaccination stations that were already in disuse, others will be limited to hospitals and health centers. At least three introduce a novelty this time and will use the schools for injections: Valencian Community, Extremadura and La Rioja. The vast majority of the autonomies plan to start the process on the 15th. As has happened with minors who have already been vaccinated, an authorization from the parents will be necessary, who will have to make an appointment in most of the territory.

The Ministry of Health will distribute 1.2 million doses during December, to which another two million will be added in January. These deliveries will be enough for the first injection of practically all minors between the ages of 5 and 11, for whom a Pfizer drug has been approved that contains a third of the dose received by adults and adolescents. Eight weeks after the first puncture, the second will correspond to them, for which the deliveries that Spain receives from February will be used.

The initial proposal is that the communities begin to vaccinate vulnerable children and the elderly in this area. But, contrary to what happened with the elderly, when the vaccination plan began almost a year ago, injections for children are not urgent, nor are there large differences in risk depending on their age. For this reason, Health has been flexible so that communities use the method and rhythm they consider optimal to complete the immunization of children in the coming months.

THE COUNTRY has consulted the 17 autonomous communities about the logistics they are preparing for vaccination. All, except the Balearic Islands and Castilla-La Mancha, have already decided on the procedure.

Andalusia

In Andalusia, vaccination will begin on December 15 for children between 11 and 9 years old, then the age range will gradually decrease. The Board has chosen to vaccinate in health centers and in vaccination points and mobile units that are currently immunizing adults who did not have a dose. Only in rural areas will schools be enabled for vaccination, as confirmed by the Minister of Health. The liaison nurses with the schools will notify families when they can start vaccinating depending on the age ranges are widening. Parents will be able to start making an appointment on Monday, December 13th.

Several primary school students enter class at the Hilarión Eslava school in Burlada (Navarra). PACO PUENTES

Aragon, Asturias and Cantabria

Vaccination will take place at health centers in these three communities.

Canary Islands

The Canary Islands will make use of some of the massive centers that it used for adults, as well as the outpatient clinics. You are studying whether to add the schools to the device as well.

Castile and Leon

It will launch both vaccinations and appointments at health centers.

Catalonia

The Department of Health of the Generalitat plans to start the protection of the entire group at the same time, and will require a prior appointment. The vaccination will be carried out at the population vaccination points and not in the schools. The Generalitat ruled out scheduling vaccination from older to younger, as originally planned, “to expedite the process,” as announced by the Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Carmen Cabezas.

Valencian Community

Immunization will be carried out in educational centers, in the mornings, during school hours, and will begin in a first phase in special education schools and with immunosuppressed minors. Subsequently, it will follow an age order, as has been done with the general population, and those of 11, 10 and 9 years will be vaccinated. Then, it will continue to descend in age groups until the vaccination of 330,000 minors is completed.

Estremadura

The community will make use of the schools. It will start with the 11-year-olds and from there it will go down in ages to end with the five-year-olds.

Galicia

In Galicia it will be the public health service that will summon children for vaccination in large enclosures. First, those with a higher risk situation, such as an oncological disease, will be immunized, and then they will be called from oldest to youngest, as was done with adults.

Madrid

Madrid will receive 204,000 doses on Monday for children from 5 to 11 years old that will begin to be administered on the 15th by authorization in hospitals. The strategy will be to start with the 11 and, from there, work your way down. The Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, explained that this Friday all the details will be given, but he has advanced two: that if a child under 11 has small siblings, they will be allowed to be vaccinated at the same time.

Murcia

In the Region of Murcia they will use mass vaccination points for minors, and the process will be done by age groups. The first to be called, as of December 15, will be children from 8 to 11 years old, who must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians, as detailed on Thursday by the Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño. In the coming days, he said, an option will be enabled on the murciasalud.es website to request appointments to receive the vaccines and the vaccination centers that will be used in each locality will also be detailed.

Navarre

Health will begin the vaccination of children under 12 years of age on Wednesday the 15th in primary schools in rural areas, and from Thursday the 16th it will centralize the vaccination in the device of the Pamplona Seminary and the Reina Sofía de Tudela and García Orcoyen de Estella hospitals.

Basque Country

In Euskadi, vaccination will be carried out in health centers or intermediate vaccination points. Schools, according to the Basque health service, are not the most appropriate places to vaccinate minors, because they have to be accompanied by a parent.

The Rioja

This community will “preferably” use schools for vaccination. Starting this Friday, parents will receive a letter to sign the consent.