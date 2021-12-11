This is the curious story of the Huawei logo and its real meaning

This is what the Huawei logo means.

Although Xiaomi has recently positioned itself as the second brand that sells the most mobile phones worldwide, the truth is that if we have to (historically) mention an important Chinese firm in the world of mobile technology, that’s without a doubt Huawei.

Relegated from the top positions in the rankings -especially in western markets-, Huawei is not only known for its fantastic products but also for its curious logo. But have you ever wondered what the Huawei logo really means? Well now you will know if you keep reading.

As we read in the Huaweicentral digital medium, it is true that the Huawei logo is known by the vast majority of consumers. Now, the logo that we all know today has not been the definitive one. but it has received various modifications over time.

Although the current logo dates from 2018, Huawei was founded in 1987 as it could not be otherwise, in Chinese territory. The first logo had 15 red lines and represented the rising sun and sunrise in the east. 2006 had to come for which logo received a big change, modifying those 15 red lines for the 8 “petals” that we all know. The logo by the way represents a chrysanthemum flower, a plant native to Asia.

The current logo maintains the essence of the previous one, although regardless of certain gradients, achieving a somewhat more western result. Proving that Huawei is a firm that was not only content to be successful in China but also wanted to be present all over the world.

Huawei is today one of the largest technology companies in the world. It not only manufactures mobile phones, but also other high-quality products such as televisions, wireless headphones, tablets, and even smart watches.

