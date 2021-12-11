This is the house of the young woman with whom Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme would have been unfaithful to his wife

In recent hours the name of Eduin caz, Member of Firm Group, went viral after it became known that He would have been unfaithful to his wife, Daisy Anahy, with Stephanie Hernández, a young woman whom he allegedly met in October 2019 in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, in Chihuahua.

“He came over and started talking to me. I had no idea that he was married, I just knew that he had a son. That night what happened happened and that’s it, ”the young woman confessed.

The young woman, who shared a video to show that she was with the famous artist, is a regular user of TikTok, where she usually shares videos from the comfort of her home, which has allowed us to get to know her kitchen and even her bedroom.

Kitchen

Its kitchen is closed and somewhat narrow. It is equipped with a brown cupboard with stainless steel appliances and a ceiling lamp with gold accents.

In addition to its lamp, the room is very well lit thanks to its large window.

Dining room

His dining room, located just to one side of his living room, is made up of a rectangular wooden table with space for six chairs, as well as a piece of furniture in which he has various decorative items.

Living room

Its living room, located to one side of the access door, is made up of a brown-tone modular sofa, a more individual one in English style, a blue coffee table, a picturesque painting and a wall-mounted television. .

Bedroom

His bedroom, which is the main set of his videos, is made up of a large bed with a white headboard and gray bedding.

The room is completed by a white bureau and a closet, in which he keeps his wide collection of outfits.

