this is ‘Vodafone 5G Reality’

Vodafone continues to make great strides to evolve a 5G that, at least with regard to Spain, is entering its ‘native’ phase, which will involve the deployment of what is known as 5G SA and which will begin on the 700MHz band. The auction ended several months ago but so far no significant progress has been made on the ground, although the first tests and pilot projects are beginning to appear.

Now Vodafone, the operator that started the deployment in Spain in 2019, has now announced different projects on the new networks, and we find the company’s new 5G lab plus other things. The company announces them in collaboration with Ericsson, an old acquaintance in the technology sector, and he already tells us that we will have new uses of 5G both in the private field and in the personal.

‘Vodafone 5G Lab’ was born with Ericsson and more than 200 developers

The red operator tells that with his new ‘Vodafone 5G Lab’ creates a space at the operator’s headquarters, in Madrid, to develop solutions based on the use of 5G for both individuals and businesses. In close collaboration with Ericsson, Vodafone’s new 5G laboratory already has the participation of more than 200 developers and companies that will pass through the Lab in the first year.

The Vodafone 5G Lab opens in Madrid and will offer solutions to companies and individuals with periodic events throughout the year

The new ‘Vodafone 5G Lab’ wants to maintain a continuous calendar that allows events to be held, roadshows and other challenges that can help small companies and start-ups take advantage of 5G. Vodafone proposes the creation of solutions for sectors such as education, health or defense, as well as entertainment.

Daniel Molero, director of mobility sales at Samsung Electronics Iberia, has stated that “It is always a pleasure to collaborate with Vodafone on a project that generates innovation and that has the ambition to provide economic value to entrepreneurs and companies“. For his part, Iván Rejón, Director of Strategy and Marketing at Ericsson for Iberia, added that”This new collaboration with Vodafone is a clear commitment to our commitment to continue opening new paths to stimulate business development and society in general.“.

Vodafone 5G Reality, travel the world from home

In addition to the arrival of the ‘Vodafone 5G Lab’, the operator has announced the first virtual and interactive commercial solution for customers on 5G, known as ‘Vodafone 5G Reality’. It consists of enjoying from a mobile phone, through the use of augmented reality glasses and virtual reality glasses, events such as concerts, sports tournaments and others. And it will be open for the first half of 2022.

Vodafone tells that the creation of the metaverse by Facebook has been the trigger for the appearance of a multitude of ideas to take advantage of it, and that Vodafone has been working for more than a year to offer its customers a real and tangible experience that takes advantage of this concept. With ‘Vodafone 5G Reality’ you can interact with friends in real time under 5G. The platform has been created in collaboration with Virtual Voyagers and Optiva Media and is about an open environment that allows the integration of both local and international content.

Vodafone will open its ‘Vodafone 5G Reality’ to customers of all operators, although we do not have a date yet, and the operator’s customers will receive exclusive benefits. Vodafone’s intention is to start monetizing all of this in 2022, but they have not yet given details on the product’s marketing prices. What we do know is that there will be the possibility of paying for subscription to the service or payment for experience. Be that as it may, Vodafone is already talking about having created the first open metaverse developed in Spain. We’ll see how the movement turns out.