This magnificent smartwatch is yours for 80 euros, with GPS and great battery

The offers don’t stop at Amazon, and the Huawei Watch GT 2e Sport It is one of the great beneficiaries today. Now you can buy this magnificent smartwatch for only 82 euros, which represents a discount of about 100 euros if we take into account that its recommended sale price is 179 euros.

The Watch GT 2e Sport is one of the best sports smartwatches of the moment, especially for its rugged design, the presence of GPS and for its large battery, capable of even reaching the two weeks of autonomy. Offers like these do not appear every day, so we are going to know the main features of the watch so you can see everything you can win when you buy it.

Buy the Huawei Watch GT 2e Sport for only 80 euros

The Huawei Watch GT 2e Sport is a sports-focused smartwatch, its name implies. We also see it in its design, with a breathable silicone strap that you can easily exchange for another of the same size. Another important element is its 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with resolution HD, which looks good even in bright sunlight environments.

The GT 2e Sport is a sports smartwatch, hence its multiple functions in this section and also in health. Has 15 personal training modes, among which we find cycling, triathlon, running outdoors or swimming in open water. The watch has Gps, so you can record the route, and also water resistance.

In terms of health, the Huawei smartwatch has the most popular functions, from the heart rate sensor to the SpO2 control. To the connect it to your mobile -It is not mandatory that it be Huawei-, you can receive notifications, know the weather forecast, control music playback and accept or reject calls.

The jewel in the crown is your 455 mAh battery, which offers up to two weeks of autonomy under normal conditions. This is due, in part, to the Kirin A1 processor, which achieves excellent performance with low power consumption. Plus, it only takes an hour to fully charge.

