this was the first major DDoS attack in history

Reality surpasses fiction. And, sometimes, fiction is ahead of reality. It is the case of MafiaBoy, alias of Michael Calce, a hacker who with only 15 years put internet companies like Yahoo !, Amazon, eBay or to the news network CNN. Its story begins in February 2000. But five years earlier, a movie with such an illuminating name as Hackers and starring Johnny lee miller Y Angelina JolieIt began precisely with a young man who was arrested by the United States Secret Service and tried for the fall of 1,507 Wall Street computers. That fictitious attack and the DDoS attack it carried out MafiaBoy in real life they have a lot in common.

They both went against capitalism, against the power that money grants. And both had consequences worth millions of dollars lost. More coincidences. Both were fined, punished without internet and, although they did not go to jail due to their young age, they were in guarded custody with their parents. And Calce was in a juvenile center for at least eight months. Nowadays, Michael Calce He is an expert in security. But if this Canadian is known for something, it is for leading the first major DDoS attack in history against the greats of the internet.

The feat of MafiaBoy exposed the shame of the internet. Or as several experts of the time said, after that hack in 2000 it was discovered that internet was exposed, it was not as sure as we could imagine and that sooner rather than later we would have to take actions to prevent server crashes from ruining business. However, and although security changes and improvements have been introduced throughout these more than 20 years, DDoS attacks keep happening. There are security measures that limit its impact, but not all computer systems have adequate security.

The first major DDoS attack, but not the first

Collapse servers Yahoo !, Amazon, Buy, eBay or CNN It has much merit. And more if you are 15 years old. Hence, the February 2000 event is referred to as the first DDoS attack in history. Technically it is, but with nuances. It is the first large-scale attack, and the first attack against Internet companies. But there are several previous attacks also of the DDoS type, an acronym that we have translated by Denial of Distributed Service.

A DDoS attack consists of sending simultaneous requests to a server, more than it can process. This makes the server, as a security measure, deny the service it had been offering. The result is that a web page does not load in your browser. And in the cases that concern us, it translates into not being able to buy online, not being able to see the news or not having access to certain information.

