This was the ringing of the Nubank bell in New York during the last day

Yesterday, at the market opening, David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and the team Nubank they rang the bell that announced their entry to Wall Street. “By focusing on our clients, we work very hard to be true to our mission, in the culture of empowering people, putting our consumers at the center of everything we do and being obsessed with what we can do better, we are now 48 million of people believing that there is a better life, “said the CEO of the company at the event in New York.

The Brazilian neobank raised US $ 2.6 billion in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and managed to get more than 800,000 people to buy shares in this official transaction.

The region’s largest fintech company sold 289 million shares Wednesday for $ 9 each.

Based on the IPO price, Nubank has a market value of $ 41 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Taking into account employee stock options and restricted stock units, the company has a fully diluted value of $ 44 billion.

“The feedback on this IPO from our clients has been incredible, the support has been incredible, people have come to New York to participate in this moment. We are proud to have more than 6.5 million people who are now partners through our program and more than 800,000 investors who bought our shares ”, explained Junqueira, co-founder of the neobank with more clients in the world.

Despite its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, the directors of Nu, as it is known in Colombia and Mexico, declared that the share cannot yet be traded in the US markets.

“When a company is listed on the United States stock exchanges, it is so that its shares can be traded. In the initial issuance of shares they look for investors, qualified in some cases, also natural persons, this is the primary market; After the operation, the securities can be negotiated, those people who initially bought can sell or buy more and there is generated what is called the secondary market, ”explained Andrés Moreno, analyst and financial and stock market advisor.

In other words, for the moment, the actions that operate in the Bag they are exclusively owned by the investors participating in the IPO. The neobank explained that they will “take a while” to open the secondary market, this while they adapt to the conditions of the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange).

When asked what date will this opening take place? The Brazilian company stressed that it is in a period of silence and that it respects the rules of the financial authorities of the United States.

Once the directors of the neobank decide to open the secondary market, those interested in buying shares will be able to do so through any trading platform that works with the United States stock exchanges. Among the Colombian companies that operate in the North American country are Bancolombia, Tecnoglass, Ecopetrol, Procaps and Grupo Aval.

The procedure for buying Nubank securities will be the same as for other companies. The stock is expected to rise as soon as the secondary market opens. People who bought during the IPO will have a strategic advantage in the negotiations.

Nu was looking for a value of US $ 50.6 billion

The first week of November, it was announced that Nubank was seeking a valuation of up to US $ 50.6 billion in its Initial Public Offering. However, after the transaction, the company has a market value of $ 41 billion and a fully diluted value of $ 44 billion. Even after having lowered its expectations, the IPO of Nubank makes it the financial institution with the highest market appreciation in Latin America, surpassing Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, with a market value of US $ 38,000 million.