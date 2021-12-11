Today’s horoscope, Friday, December 10, 2021 – Prensa Libre

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Work and Business – You will dismiss bold ideas because they add confusion to a new business. Love: your doubts will be resolved when that person you consider special remains by your side.

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Work and business: claims increase, deadlines expire but you can solve everything; you will get help. Love: You will be involved in a relationship that will not resemble the known at all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Work and Business: You will end problems when you organize everything according to your ideas, not others. Love: your evasions will cause a confusing situation; It is convenient to express the truth.

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Work and Business: A recommendation from a friend will work wonders. It will solve problems. Love – someone will gain your trust and have gestures that will ignite romance.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

Work and business: be alert; There is a hidden talent among those close to him that is essential to discover. Love: they invite you to events where your irresistible charisma will show off; someone will notice.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

Work and business: someone influential makes you a bold proposal. Don’t jump to conclusions. Love: someone will arrow your heart and awaken a strong romance; harmony.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

Work and business: day to be alert to the effects of value. Risk of loss and loss. Love: you will resist someone who invades your life without asking permission but you will like it.

ESCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

Work and business – your initiative will give an amazing result. It will allow you to open businesses. Love: discord will arise because you cannot stand your partner putting limits on you.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

Work and business: contrasts. His genius will face problems but he will come through. Love: put an end to a confusing situation and harmony, the basis of romance, resurfaces.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 20)

Work and business: surprising turn in a business that seems stagnant. Don’t trust rumors. Love: the person who awakens his romantic side will arrive; it is very close.

AQUARIUS (January 21-February 19)

Work and business: your restless spirit will be interested in a fanciful proposal that may fail. Love: a tender news will drive away discord and create intimate moments.

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Work and business: the plan that promised little will give more than expected. Quick profits come. Love: your partner will support your caring attitude; He will respond with loving dedication.

If you have a birthday today, you are a person: very valuable, with a high sense of service and compassion towards your environment.

