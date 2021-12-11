Toluca cries after the last news that Sambueza gave them

Argentine Rubens Sambueza has given Toluca terrible news regarding his future

December 10, 2021 19:25 hs

The “best stories have their end”, a very common saying in life and in football, and a fact that Rubens Sambueza has come true when he officially said goodbye to the ‘Red Devils’ of Toluca with an emotional message from his social networks.

At 37 years of age, the Argentine midfielder said goodbye to the club a year after his second stage at the institution began. Sambueza wore scarlet colors between 2009 and 2012 in its first stage, and then from 2016 to 2021, which is about to end.

“Today I have to say goodbye to the club. I only have to thank all my teammates and board of directors for this time shared. Always mind to the fullest and say the best of me,” the also nationalized Mexican began saying goodbye. “To thank all the workers of the institution for the respect and of course all the fission for the affection of always. They will always be in my heart. Thank you Toluca”, this is how the player ended his words through his Instagram account.

Despite his departure from the scarlet team, Sambueza would not be thinking about retirement but rather extending his career in Mexico, as his next destination would be Atlético San Luis. Previously, the midfielder had also worn the shirts of the Pumas, Estudiantes Tecos, Pachuca and of course América, with whom he was titled the Mexican champion on a couple of occasions.