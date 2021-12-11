Tom Brady also owns an NFL team … of some Bills that must shake off the label of ‘clients’ of the now QB of Buccaneers

If the Buffalo Bills want to be taken back as serious Super Bowl contenders, all they need to do is beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their biggest nemesis in history, Tom Brady, in the sexiest game of Week 13.

Remember Aaron Rodgers yelling at him, “I still own you!” (They still belong to me!) To Chicago Bears fans after beating them at Soldier Field several weeks ago? Brady doesn’t need to remind the Bills and their fans, that’s what the numbers are for.

In his career, Brady is 32-3 against the Bills and the 32 wins are the highest total for any quarterback against an opponent since 1950, when the games began to be recorded as a starter for the passers, according to ESPNStats & Information.

Additionally, in a New England Patriots uniform, Brady won his last nine games against the Bills, including his first three meetings against Josh Allen.

Josh Allen (left), quarterback for the Bills, has not been able to beat Tom Brady in the first three meetings against the former quarterback for the Patriots and now the Buccaneers. Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe via Getty Images

After falling one step away from reaching the Super Bowl last season, Buffalo emerged into the current season as a serious contender to take the plunge and win the AFC title, but four losses in the last seven games, including one against Jacksonville. The Jaguars, and the loss of the lead in an AFC East that they were supposed to win without much difficulty, have raised questions about whether the Bills were prepared for big things in 2021.

Facing Brady and some Buccaneers who, for their part, are marching firmly to the Playoffs and may even win the NFC South with a victory this Sunday, stands as a golden opportunity for some Bills who, despite arriving with an irregular performance The past few weeks, they may be the strongest Bills Brady has ever faced.

Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers marks just the sixth time the Bills have entered a game against Brady with two or more games above the .500 mark.

With a win over Tampa Bay and its nemesis, the Bills would not only give themselves an injection of motivation for the last stretch of the schedule, they could also shake off the historic label of being, literally, eternal Brady clients.