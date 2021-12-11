Toni Costa. Adamari López’s ex is already seen on Evelyn Beltrán’s Instagram, “La Bichota”

It seems that Evelyn Beltrán came into the life of Toni Costa and did it to stay. For a few days, Spanish fans have realized that the model gives constant likes to her publications on Instagram. But the same happens in Evelyn’s official account, there you can already see the likes of Adamari López’s ex. It seems that Gossip No Like was right.

A few weeks ago Evelyn Beltrán wrote on Instagram: “Suddenly one day without looking for it, something very big comes into your life with which you are freer, happier, more everything.” This message was liked by the Spanish, to such a degree that he liked it. But just like Toni, even People en Español magazine liked the model’s words. In Evelyn’s photos even Borja Voces likes can be seen.

On the other hand, it should be noted that yesterday Gossip No Like confirmed everything reported about this relationship for weeks ago.

A photograph came into his possession in which Toni and Evelyn Beltrán can be seen in a restaurant, accompanied by a Zumba team, while they eat. But when posing for the picture, Toni and Evelyn hold hands. Many say that a picture is worth a thousand words, that it already appears on several other sites.

Keep reading:

Chisme No Like exposes the photograph that would confirm the romance between Toni Costa and “La Bichota”, Evelyn Beltrán

Toni Costa’s joke on his daughter Alaïa that caused hundreds of laughs on Instagram

Adamari López makes it clear, once again, that her life cycle with Toni Costa has come to an end