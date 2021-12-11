Top programs to edit photos on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and others

Adobe spark

With this tool you can edit your images and content easily to adapt them to the platform in which you are going to use them, in addition to improving their design, personalizing them and making them more professional. In it, you can choose different templates or choose between Facebook post, Instagram, Instagram story, collage and much more, in addition to giving a custom size to your posts.

If you give more (+) you will choose what you want, you can choose a template to work on, add your photos, icons, backgrounds, logos and whatever you want. Then you can download the results of your creations and share on Twitter, Facebook, Classroom and much more. The edition is very intuitive, with a large number of possibilities, to undo if you are not interested in the change and much more. All this for free and with professional results to improve the appearance of your publications on social media.

Fotor

Fotor is a free online photo editor for everyone in which you can edit your photos in few clicks, capable of covering all online photo editing tools. With it you can change resize images, crop them, add texts, make collages and much more. Among their languages, you will find Spanish.

It stands out because it is very easy to start using. You just have to open the web, choose the desired function between basic settings, effects or portrait beauty and apply the changes you want to later download and share. In addition, you can compare the changes with the original image and undo the ones you want. It also has an editor for computer and mobile devices that allow data synchronization and membership to edit images anywhere and anytime.

Pixlr

This is a free online photo editor that you can use in any image editing need that you may have through the Internet as if it were a desktop editor. It’s powered by artificial intelligence to give your creations a professional look with just one touch. Thus, you can create transparent images, delete photos, make your designs smarter and much more.

You can start with your templates In JPEG, PNG, PXD and PSD files, create collages, add effects and much more, easy to use so you can create your own content. There is also a solution for professionals with more filters, adjustments and more. If you like how it turned out, you just have to click to download, but click to continue editing according to your needs.

GIMP

This is one of the best alternatives to Photoshop with which to edit your photos with the best quality, taking advantage of its potential for social networks. You can download it and start using its features. This free software program for frequent photo editing and retouching. It has been designed by The GIMP Team in 1998 and you can use it on Windows, Linux and macOS. Its advantages include its modular design and that you can use it in Spanish.

It is a very good solution for optimize and edit images with blur filters, highlights and shadows enhance, decoration, animation, artistic and more. You can also apply improvements. It is not as simple to use as others, but it is worth it for its benefits and you will soon learn to handle it professionally.

Postcron

Postcron by Artstudio is a tool to create your images online with a very intuitive design and advanced functions that allow you to do practically whatever you want with them. Can sign up for free or login to access it. It has templates categorized according to the main social networks and other types of content, so you can start with them.

You can connect with Facebook, Google, create an account with your email, and start using it however you want. As you can see, it is simple to use, with features that are seen in a very intuitive way, so it is one of the solutions you can use if you don’t want to get complicated with editing your photos or social promotions.

Paid publishers with free or trial versions

You will also know some of the main tools that you can use to make your images better designed for social networks, with outstanding features, all of them with a paid version. However, some like Canva have first-rate functions that you can use for free, only having to pay if you are looking for something else, something that in many cases is not necessary. Others you can try them for free, and there are even some whose functions improve with their payment solutions, with different plans that adapt to you. Get to know them all and start creating your professional content on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media.

Canva

Canva is one of the leading image editing tools for all your projects, including social media and web pages. One of its main characteristics is that includes templates or solutions for each of the social networks, you can also create your own to use whenever you want. You can include your image, logo and all the resources of the app. All this for free, or with fewer limitations in the paid version, which includes very good resources and tools to make your editions more professional.

If you enter its page, where it says what you are going to design, you can give Social networks and from there you will find the most popular, for Instagram, Facebook, stories and more. You can create a design or do whatever you want, since it gives you many options.

Crello

Crello is a excellent platform in which you can edit your photos for social networks. In fact, in their templates you will find many interesting options such as designs for logos, Instagram posts and stories, Facebook covers, TikTok videos, YouTube thumbnails and much more. You can apply the filters you want and adjust the images to your liking by adding animations, objects, text, branding kits and much more.

You will be able to see the result whenever you want and apply the changes you want until you find the perfect effect. You can also download the iOS and Android mobile applications. It has a paid version for $ 10 a month.

Picmonkey

PicMonkey is an online photo editing tool from ShutterStock with which you can create great images, taking your designs, photos and social media posts to another level thanks to its tools and filters. You can start a Free Trial on your computer or use the free mobile app and edit the photos you want for your publications.

You just have to add an image and start editing it with all the tools it has. Has many possibilities, such as frames, effects, textures, drawing and much more, as well as pro solutions that complete its features. It has paid versions that adapt to your photo retouching needs.

Zyro

This Hostinger tool has several possibilities to enhance your images facing social networks and the web. For example, you can improve its quality with artificial intelligence. Once you have improved it, you can download it. You can too resize image, remove backgrounds, create logos and much more. You can see its free trial or buy it if you need other tools, although it is a solution for the most basic aspects that gives a very good result.

It provides many possibilities both to content creators and to those who want to promote their businesses or web pages by making their publications more attractive with added graphic elements. Most important of all, tools mentioned are free, without the need for registration or limitations.

Instasize

With this tool you can upload your photos and apply filters, adjustments, resize, rotate, change brightness, saturation and other image editing solutions. Later, you can download it.

It also stands out for being a tool for image, photo and collage editing designed for iPad. Its mobile toolkit is geared toward creatives, with image borders, premium filters, retouching tools, resizing, and more. You will be able to apply old overlays and more. It also has a premium version for $ 4.99 per month.