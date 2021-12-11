Transform and centralize all your web applications in one place

Gmail, Outlook, Hangouts, Google Calendar, Slack, Telegram, Teams, TweetDeck, WhatsApp … All these online services or applications has something in common. They have become an important part of our working time. Nowadays it is possible to work using only online applications, without having to install them on your computer or mobile devices. And from anywhere. Just opening each one in your browser tab is enough. But we propose an alternative to organize your work.

There are solutions for your computer that claim unify all those online applications. Instead of having them scattered around the browser or browsers, you can integrate them into a unified window so that you can work more comfortably no matter what those applications belong to different organizationssuch as Google calendar, Microsoft messaging app, or Dropbox cloud file store.

In addition to bringing all your online tools together in one place, it has more advantages. For example, logging in with two or more different accounts on the same service. So you can manage social networks from the same space without having to open several instances. But there is more.

Rambox

We start with Rambox, whose motto is “increase your productivity”. Compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux, it offers more than 600 online applications to integrate with each other and work with them comfortably on your computer. All from a single desktop window. And if an app is not on your list, you can add it by hand.

For the rest, it offers interesting functions such as a do not disturb mode, centralization of notifications and notifications, application synchronization, logout, etc. By default, Rambox is free, but if you are going to use it in a work environment, you may want to opt for the paid version, which adds more compatible online applications, themes that change their appearance, ad blocking, spell check, hours worked counter and much more.

