Trump’s insult against Netanyahu for congratulating Biden

How the new rights emerge, according to an analyst 0:55

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump lashed out at his once close ally Benjamin Netanyahu in a new series of interviews, saying he felt betrayed by the then-Prime Minister of Israel’s call to Joe Biden congratulating him on winning the presidency.



“It was early. OK? Let’s put it like this: he congratulated him very early. Earlier than most world leaders. I haven’t spoken to him since. Fuck him,” Trump told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid during an interview in April that was published by Axios this Friday.

Speaking of his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, discarding decades of American policy and international consensus, as well as recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, taken from Syria during a war in 1967, Trump laid out why he felt so resentful.

“There was no one who did more for Netanyahu than me. There was no one who did more for Israel than me. And the first person who ran to greet Joe Biden was Netanyahu. And he not only congratulated him, he did it in a video. If you look at the leaders of other countries – like Brazil – he waited months. Putin. Many other leaders. Mexico. All of them also felt that the election was over. But they also waited. Nobody did more than me for Bibi. Also money. We gave them a lot of money and we gave them soldiers. We did everything. “

Netanyahu did post his congratulations on Twitter and in a video on November 8, 2020, a day after the election in favor of Biden was decided.

Netanyahu said in his post that he and Biden have had a “long and warm” personal relationship for nearly 40 years and sees him as “a great friend of Israel” and looks forward to working together.

In another Twitter message, Netanyahu thanked Trump “for the friendship he has shown the State of Israel and me personally, for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan, for confronting Iran, for the historic peace accords and for leading the US-Israeli alliance at an unprecedented level. “

Despite posting his congratulations online, Netanyahu was slow to call Biden after the election, waiting two weeks to call the president-elect, prompting criticism from some in Israel.

Ravid spoke with the former president twice in 2021 as part of research for a new book on the Abrahamic Accords, due to be published on Sunday. Quotes from the interview appear in Friday’s edition of the best-selling Israeli daily, Yedioth Ahronoth, as well as on the American news website Axios.