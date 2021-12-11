Unfaithful: Sadakatsiz’s schedule for this weekend on Antena 3, Sunday, December 12 | What will happen in chapter 15 | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

The story of Asya and Volkan in the soap opera “Unfaithful”Has become one of the most talked about in recent times. And it is that the Turkish drama has as protagonists Cansu Dere and Caner Cindoruk, two of the highly recognized actors in Turkey and whose fame can also be noted in various countries where Ottoman production has arrived.

Since October 7, 2020, the date on which “Unfaithful”(“Sadakatsiz”, In its original language) was released in Turkey and managed to rank as one of the most successful productions ever seen on the small screen through Kanal D.

“Unfaithful“Is an adaptation of the British series that appeared in 2015 called” Doctor Foster. ” This creation by Mike Bartlett appeared on the BBC Television signal and has been relatively successful in the UK when it was on the air.

Unfaithful stars Cansu Dere and Caner Cindoruk

In Spain, the soap opera “UnfaithfulCan be seen through the sign of Antenna 3, every weekend where new surprises are presented in each of its chapters.

“INFIEL” SCHEDULE FOR THIS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12 THROUGH ANTENNA 3

The Ottoman production “Unfaithful”Is one of the most watched in Spain where fans look forward to each weekend to see new episodes of the drama that has already become a favorite of many.

In that sense, Antenna 3 made known through its programming schedule the schedule of the soap opera for this Sunday.

The schedule for this Sunday, December 12 is from 10:10 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. (local time).

The soap opera will continue with its transmission from 00:00 hours (local time) on Monday, December 13 until 02:30 hours (local time) that same day.

Actors of the soap opera Sadakatsiz also known as Infiel.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN CHAPTER 15 OF “INFIEL”?

Followers and fans of the hit drama will be amazed at what’s to come in “Unfaithful”. That’s why we tell you what will happen in chapter 15.

SELCUK’S STATE OF HEALTH

After Selçuk falls from the top of a building and is immediately transferred in an ambulance to a city hospital. Despite having suffered serious blows, he is still conscious. Upon awakening he observes Nil together with him. A feeling of guilt invades Nil, but to the surprise of the young woman, Selçuk Thank you for taking care of him.

“I was just going to ask you for an explanation of why you lied to me again. I love you and I know that you love me too. If not, you wouldn’t be here by my side”Says Selçuk.

SELCUK AND THE REJECTION OF HIS MOTHER

Will do, the mother of Selçuk you are very concerned about your son’s health. She found out what happened through the newspapers and came to the hospital to find out how her firstborn is doing. Upon finding him when he was going out with Nil who offered to take him home, the young man’s mother runs to hug him but he rejects her.

“Long ago I stopped being his son”, He says to his mother, asking her to leave.

ASYA AND THE SITUATION OF HER SON ALÍ

After Asya he found out what his son, Ali, had been doing at school, he went to a psychologist who told the protagonist that his son should “be treated as soon as possible”.

She also assures that everything may be due to the stress she has experienced since she separated from her husband. Finally, he recommends that you take all the things that the teenager stole to school.

Asya go to school and hand over everything your child took without authorization. In front of her are Volkan and Derin, who are already aware of what is happening with the student.

Volkan, Asya and their son Ali in the soap opera Infiel.

THE BAD INTENTIONS TO DEMIR

On the other hand, Demir whoever was near the scene could hear everything and with bad intentions decides to tell what happened to the whole class that Ali He is the one who has been stealing many things.

This generates great discomfort in the young man who tries to flee but is prevented by his parents. “Why have you betrayed me?”Ali tells Asya.