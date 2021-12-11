Uriel Antuna is summoned to Chivas preseason

In the list of 26 players that Chivas cited for the preseason appears that of Uriel Antuna, a player from the Flock who is due to join América in the next season

Uriel antuna was summoned by Marcelo Michel Leaño to do the preseason with Chivas, This despite the negotiations that the Mexican winger has with America, a team that opted for his services in an exchange that also involves Sebastián Córdova.

Chivas summoned Uriel Antuna to the preseason, amid rumors of a transfer to America. EFE

Through a statement, The rojiblanco team announced the 26 elements that will be from this Friday until December 17 in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, to carry out physical and tactical work as a preseason.

Along with Antuna, he is accompanied by the attackers Ángel Zaldívar, César Huerta, Alexis Vega and Isaac Brizuela. In the media are Cristian Calderón, Alejandro Organista, Sergio Flores, Jesús Molina, Fernando Beltrán, Pavel Pérez, Eduardo Torres, Sebastián Pérez and Jesús Angulo.

While Raúl Gudiño, Miguel Jiménez, Antonio Rodríguez were summoned as goalkeepers, and as defenders, Marcelo Michel called Jesús Sánchez, Miguel Ponce, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Orozco, Antonio Briseño and Gabriel Martínez.

In the same statement, Chivas announced that both Gilberto Sepúlveda and Ronaldo Cisneros were not taken into account because they tested positive for Covid-19 and will be in isolation and under medical supervision, in addition to joining the jobs once they throw a negative test.

Antuna’s future is still up in the air, as the rejection of the Americanist fans for his potential arrival and the issue of salary, as well as the role he would play in Santiago Solari’s scheme, have been the main factors so that it does not materialize. his departure to America.

On the other hand, Sebastián Córdova has no problem getting to Chivas and everything was settled on his part, since he knows that he is not part of Solari’s plans for the next season.