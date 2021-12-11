US and Japan conduct bilateral military exercise | News

The “Resolute Dragon 2021” exercises, joint military exercises between the United States and Japan, take place over ten days in areas of the Asian country, which has the largest number of US military bases outside its territory.

The exercise has been carried out since last Saturday in the Ojojihara training area, in Japan, and is scheduled to conclude on December 17. Officials say it is designed to enhance the defensive capabilities of the US-Japan alliance.

According to the USMC (US Joint Chiefs of Staff) general, Jay Bargeron “Resolute Dragon 21 is an example of the strength of the alliance between the United States and Japan, which has been the basis of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific for more than 60 years. “

However, the senior officer avoided mentioning how it affects each other’s relations with China, the other military power in the region.

Bargeron said the exercise will operate “in all domains” and enhance coordinated efforts to “deter and defeat” potential threats without mentioning by name which specific threat he was referring to.

Tensions between the US and China escalated further this week after Washington announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over alleged “blatant human rights abuses and atrocities” in the Asian nation.

Beijing responded by urging Washington to stop politicizing the sport, saying it will “pay a price for its wrong practices.”

Also in recent weeks, the situation around the Chinese province of Taiwan has generated tension between the two superpowers.