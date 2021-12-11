USPS postmen stole over a thousand credit cards in New York to buy Hermes and Chanel luxury goods: Christmas alert

A group of 10 people, including several United States Postal Service (USPS) workers, conspired to steal more than a thousand credit cards from the mail they were supposed to deliver in New York City and Virginia, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced Wednesday

Those involved were arrested for a conspiracy of $ 750,000 identity theft, which occurred for over two years, between January 2017 and August 2019. The postal workers were identified as Brooklyn residents Kennisha Murrell (36), Curquan Highsmith (31) and Bruce Bienvenue (31) and Kenneth Freeman Jr. (25). ) of Maryland, reported New York Post.

The ringleader of the operation, Michael Richards, 37, allegedly recruited postmen for the plan. These operators then used online databases to discover personal information and activate credit cards. According to the district attorney’s office, those cards were used to buy luxury items from Hermes, Chanel and other high-end brands, detailed Pix11.

Another suspect, Justin Forgenie (33), a Brooklyn resident, allegedly used online databases to retrieve personally identifiable information about cardholders in order to activate them. And Tatiana Smith (34) was accused of using the stolen cards to make purchases at stores such as Hermes, Bloomingdale’s, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Later, Merchandise was sold for cash or returned for store credit which, in turn, was exchanged for money.

The fraud was discovered when a credit card company noticed that the new cards were not reaching their owners. “This holiday season, we know that identity thieves will target not only our emails, but also our mailboxes,” said Prosecutor Vance. “So we’re warning the scammers – the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has the experience, resources, and partnerships in the cyber crime and identity theft to find them and hold them accountable ”.