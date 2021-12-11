Vicente Fernández’s son confirms that his father is in serious condition but denies rumors of his death | Univision Latin America News

After the icon of regional Mexican music Vicente Fernandez returned to intensive care after presenting an inflammation of his respiratory tract, his son, Vicente Fernández Jr, spoke for the first time this Friday about the state of health of his father and confirmed that he is serious.
“There is speculation that my father was no longer with us. It is delicate. We ask for a lot of prayer and it is a critical moment, but what they are speculating is a lie, “he said in an interview with various media.
Although the family has remained hermetic and has not given statements to the press, this Friday Vicente Fernández Jr. decided speak to the media outside the hospital to disprove rumors.
Vicente Fernández returned to intensive care
Days ago, the doctors who treat him published a statement stating that is on respiratory support and an adjustment was made to her medication.
“Mr. Vicente Fernández presented inflammation of his lower respiratory tract over the weekend, for which he again required to continue with respiratory support and adjustment of his medication. He was transferred to intensive care to maintain greater vigilance in the event of any eventuality,” said this text published on Vicente Fernández’s official page on Instagram.
On September 15, Fernández left the intensive care area at the hospital in which it remained since the beginning of August.
Fernández, known as El Charro de Huentitán, suffers from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves and which can lead to paralysis, according to statements from his family.
Before his arrival at the hospital, at the beginning of August, the singer had been admitted for a strong urinary infection.
Throughout his life, Fernández has overcome various diseases, such as prostate cancer in 2002, the removal of a tumor in the liver in 2012, a thrombosis that caused him to lose his voice in 2013, and surgery to remove abdominal hernias in 2015.