Vicente Fernández’s state of health was complicated: the details

The 81-year-old Mexican singer Vicente Fernández has been hospitalized for more than four months in a private clinic in the city of Guadalajara, after suffering a domestic accident at the “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch.

Since he entered the hospital, his health has fluctuated and it has been his family who through social networks has kept the public aware of the situation of “Chente”. Now it is known that the artist returned to intensive therapy due to an inflammation of his respiratory tract.

This condition required mechanical respiratory assistance and surveillance and control in May, based on this novelty his son Gerardo Fernandez He spoke to the press and commented that his father is fairly stable but that these are difficult times for his loved ones.

“I see him very tired, but thank God my dad really wants to,” Gerardo stressed while thanking his fans for showing their support and affection towards his father, Vicente Fernández.

Apparently Vicente Fernandez He will spend the end of the year parties at the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara and his followers are very concerned about his evolution. The last statement issued by the family Fernandez indicates that your urinary system would also be affected and being treated.

Who also spoke about the health of the iconic musical, was his granddaughter, Camila Fernández, daughter of Alejandro Fernández, who said: “We are always with him. And yes, his recovery is slow, but we are excited to know that he is doing well. He already moves his eyes, his head, his tongue. The truth is that we are very happy with their progress ”.