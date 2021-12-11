Vicente Fernández’s state of health was complicated: the details

The 81-year-old Mexican singer Vicente Fernández has been hospitalized for more than four months in a private clinic in the city of Guadalajara, after suffering a domestic accident at the “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch.

Since he entered the hospital, his health has fluctuated and it has been his family who through social networks has kept the public aware of the situation of “Chente”. Now it is known that the artist returned to intensive therapy due to an inflammation of his respiratory tract.

