Wall Street closed higher and the S&P 500 hit an all-time high despite US inflation data

Stock brokers work on the New York parquet in a file photo (EFE / Justin Lane)



The New York Stock Exchange closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 at a new high despite US inflation data released in the morning.

The Dow Jones ended up 0.60% to 35,970.99 points, while the Nasdaq technology gained 0.73% to 15,630.60 units, and the S&P 500 closed at a new high of 4,712.02 points, with gains 0.95%.

Wall Street was eagerly awaiting US inflation data, released before the open, which was in line with analysts’ expectations and did not shock the market.

“As long as things land within forecasts, the market had enough time to digest them” prior to publication, summarized Art Hogan of National Securities.

Inflation in the 12 months to November in the United States was at a 39-year high, mainly driven by energy prices.

The price increase reached 6.8% last November compared to the same month of 2020, after marking 6.3% in October, according to the consumer price index (CPI) published on Friday by the Labor Department.

This is the highest level of inflation since 1982. And Americans continue to pay for everything more expensive, from food to clothing, cars, gasoline, electronics and airfare.

Among the values ​​of the day was the Brazilian online bank Nubank again, which began trading on Thursday and this Friday had another day of rise with a gain of 14.71% to $ 11.85 per share, which has this start-up founded 8 years ago at a market capitalization of about 54,000 million dollars, well above historical Brazilian banks on Wall Street, such as Bradesco (34,000 million) or Itaú (37,000 million).

The technology companies had a good day with gains for Microsoft (+ 2.83%), Tesla (+ 1.32%) or Alphabet (+ 0.38%), as well as Apple (+ 2.80%), that touched the 3 trillion dollars of capitalization, a value never reached by a firm on the stock market.

With information from AFP

Keep reading:

Most Omicron cases in the United States resulted in mild symptoms in vaccinated people

US: Supreme Court allowed clinics to challenge Texas abortion veto, but controversial law will remain in effect

They arrested and extradited one of the most wanted criminals in the United States in Ecuador

The Biden administration eliminated one of the requirements imposed by Trump to obtain residency in the United States