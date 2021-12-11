Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Saturday, December 11

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

There is a party atmosphere, holidays and novelty around you. It will be difficult for you to take any romantic relationship seriously since you will reject all kinds of commitment for a long time. For the moment you will be able to effectively evade the networks of love, but beware of Cupid. Lucky numbers: 7, 20, 18.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The planets bring with them new life and greater achievements. You will shine like never before and others will have to make your way or follow your plans. You will receive news from abroad. Those positive changes in your life that you want so much will come true sooner than you imagine. Lucky numbers: 25, 16, 42.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

It is time to act, to take the initiative and overcome fear. Be direct, clear when speaking and firm in your actions. Review your plans so that everything goes according to plan. Start what you have been thinking of doing and that for some reason or another you have not done it yet. Lucky numbers: 5, 42, 8.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Something difficult ends. This will bring about changes in the way of seeing life. Your self-esteem has to be strengthened so that you can work effectively. A period of rebuilding, of starting over, of asking for help if necessary and putting pride aside. Lucky numbers: 23, 7, 19.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Period to learn something new that expands your intellect. You will feel the need to break with the routine to give a touch of madness to your life, which at the moment is somewhat monotonous. You will seek to delve into spiritual issues. It is time to grow, mature and strengthen your spirit. Lucky numbers: 29, 6, 41.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

The desires to share and feel loved by your loved ones are exalted. You will seek the support, the affection and the love that makes you feel safe and that motivates you to keep going. However, you have to put selfishness aside. Keep in mind that what you sow is what will bear fruit in the future. Lucky numbers: 11, 2, 8.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

You will put your full attention on your material possessions. You will look for ways to invest your money in things of value and that at the same time they can leave you good economic benefits. The planets make you an excellent negotiator. All economic negotiations will be successful. Lucky numbers: 4, 15, 30.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You know what you want, how and when. You will not let anyone do things for you and you will take the lead in everything, Scorpio. You will now enjoy a very great feeling of security, which will make you feel very confident in the decisions you are making at this time. Lucky numbers: 3, 5, 29.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

It is necessary to get involved in a new hobby or some exercise discipline. Break with the routine, even if some comment that you have lost your mind. Expand your horizons, whether traveling, meeting or studying. The important thing is to learn something that stimulates your intellect. Lucky numbers: 15, 25, 38.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Working together, what others want and can contribute will help you greatly to develop your projects. You will be surprised to know someone’s opinion of you. It is not the best time to act alone, so do not refuse to accept the help that they offer you. Lucky numbers: 31, 14, 12.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Get organized and plan everything in advance. Don’t let anxiety and nerves get you out of your way and lose control of the situation. The important thing is that you organize and relax so that you can regain your sanity and get your thoughts back in order. Lucky numbers: 8, 10, 26.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Your intimate life is emphasized by making you seek and create a family atmosphere. Many will be the ones who will be inclined to settle into a stable relationship. Changes arise in the moral or religious aspect that will help you see another practical and realistic side when it comes to your relationships. Lucky numbers: 12, 10, 6.