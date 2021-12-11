Wang Jing congratulates Ortega for breaking with Taiwan. It was “a wise decision,” he says without mentioning anything about the Interoceanic Canal.

Wang Jing, the mysterious Chinese investor that Laureano Ortega brought to Nicaragua with the promise of building a canal route, reappeared again this Friday by sending a letter to Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo to congratulate them on the decision to break “the alleged diplomatic relations.” with Taiwan and adhere to the “one China” principle.

In the letter, however, he does not mention what this new chapter of diplomatic relations with Beijing will mean for the Interoceanic Canal, a work so far failed, which although it was started exactly seven years ago, on December 22, 2014, did not there has been no progress.

‘The’ one China ‘principle is the general consensus of the international community that cannot be questioned. There is only one China in the world, the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate Government that represents all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, “Wang wrote to the pair of dictators, who decided on December 9 turn his back on Taipei, which for years he called a “friend of the Nicaraguan people.”

For the questioned Chinese, currently involved in a scam and corruption scandal together with his companies, he described Ortega’s decision as “correct, which conforms to the general trend and is in line with the will, aspirations, and well-being of the peoples of China and Nicaragua, and it is in the fundamental interests of the Nicaraguan people.

In the letter, Wang recalls the alleged legacy of the Communist Party of China in its struggle to unify the Chinese territory, as well as its work to achieve “national independence, popular liberation, the prosperity of the country and the happiness of the people.” This despite the fact that China is actually designated as one of the nations with the most human rights violations, this year for example it ranked for the third consecutive year as the largest jailer of journalists in the world, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

The businessman likened the communist party’s struggle to the revolution led by Ortega and the Sandinista Front. «In the 1980s, when the Santinista popular revolution had just obtained national liberation, already in the struggle to defend the new government of the people, the Chinese people and the Nicaraguan people united to form a great bloody friendship in the face of the offensives military launched by reactionary forces under the organization of the strongest military power in the world, “he said.

For Wang, the return of the FSLN and Ortega to power in 2007 was “the correct path to national development,” despite the fact that Nicaragua continues to be the second poorest nation in Latin America and the Caribbean after 15 years of the Ortega administration.

One of the elements that the mysterious Chinese outlines in the letter is that Ortega put in the hands of the ministers of his cabinet the book in Spanish “Xi Jinping: the governance of China” so that they could indoctrinate themselves and learn “how to serve the people of Nicaragua and how to lead the people on the path of independence and prosperity. I firmly believe that the two great nations will go hand in hand on the right path.

In this new stage of the relationship with Beijing, Wang assures that he is convinced that both nations will advance “side by side” and will overcome the coming obstacles to transform “the bloody historical friendship into sweet and fruitful fruits of victory for the benefit of the people of Nicaragua and the peoples of the world.

Although he does not make any clear reference to what happened to the canal project and how this new reality is going to catapult his promise, he only limited himself to saying: «Nicaragua is destined to become the most important axis of the« Strip and Route »through of the Pacific and the Atlantic, an emerging center that promotes the economy, trade, technology and culture between the East and the West, a beacon that represents great friendship between peoples and symbolizes the search for freedom, prosperity and civilization on behalf of the peoples of the world, and will make an indelible contribution to the future development of human society. ‘

On September 27, the US daily The Epoch Times reported that Wang was involved in a gigantic $ 31 billion scam and the concealment of huge debts from Xinwei Group. This caused him and his companies to be expelled from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for the next 10 years.

The scam, according to the article, would have been built from the announcement in 2013 that a canal megaproject would be built in Nicaragua, which attracted the appetite of investors and they were carried away by phantom prices placed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange .

Wang Jing is the mysterious Chinese businessman to whom the Daniel Ortega regime awarded the failed Interoceanic Canal project in concession and who was sold to Nicaraguans by the dictatorship as the easiest and fastest way to get Nicaragua out of the second poorest nation position. of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The work of the Grand Canal is valued at 50,000 million dollars and Ortega had promised that by this time more than a million Nicaraguans would have participated in its construction directly and indirectly, which would impact economic growth. In seven years, the economy has only known three of recession and one of recovery.

“The scams perpetrated by Wang created havoc and financial ruin for thousands of people in China and around the world,” says the American media journalist, who said that the lies of the Chinese businessman and the Canaerlo project “also brought suffering to the Nicaraguan people.” .

