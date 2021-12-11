What is known about the tribute to Carmelita Salinas at the Monument to the Mother

Carmen Salinas passed away on December 9 (Photo: Instagram / @ carmensalinas_56)

After suffering a stroke on November 11 and staying in a coma for almost a month, the talented actress Carmen Salinas died at the age of 82.

Through his Twitter account, the television producer Juan Osorio He was the first to announce the death of the famous “Corcholata” from the Film Age of Ficheras in Mexico. “Carmelita Salinas is already with God, Leaving us his great legacy. RIP, ”he wrote in his tweet.

Towards the night of December 10, the host Ana Francisca Vega contacted him by phone to talk about his memories with Carmelita Salinas; almost at the end of the conversation on the news TV Forum, Osorio made an invitation to the present body tribute what will the actress have Saturday, December 11.

The producer acknowledged that the death of Carmen Salinas has hurt him a lot because he considers her almost like a mother (Photo: screenshot / YouTube)

The soap opera producer as What happens to my family? launched the invitation to attend all the people who admire the work of Carmen Salinas as an actress and want to say goodbye to her.

According to Juan Osorio, the emotional event will take place in the Monument to the Mother, which is located on avenida la Insurgentes Sur Avenue at the height of the Calzada Manuel Villalongín in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office of Mexico City.

The appointment to honor Carmelita’s long career is at 11:00 am, Juan Osorio calculated that the body-present event will conclude at 3:00 p.m. with the aim that the admirers of the actress can come to say goodbye.

This is the message that can be read on his official account about his death (Photo: Instagram / @ carmensalinas_56)

Juan Osorio, who considers Carmen Salinas as a mother, decided to organize the event because the actress “is from the people.” He also detailed that the mayor Sandra caves He said he agreed that this tribute be carried out.

“May I invite people? Let them know that tomorrow at 11 o’clock in the morning we will do a tribute of the body present at the Monument to the MotherIt will be from 11 am to 3 am because Carmen Salinas is from the town and anyone who wants to say goodbye as they deserve, we will be there, Carmen is from the town and she will be in town ”, Juan Osorio explained to TV Forum.

During his conversation with Ana Francisca Vega, Juan Osorio related three unforgettable anecdotes that he lived with Carmelita Salinas, whom he described as “such upright people, so respectful, but also so comical that even their comments made memes.”

Juan Osorio considers Carmelita as a mother (Photos: Instagram@juanosorio.oficial // Las Estrellas)

“The first (memory) was when my father passed away, I was hiring her (Carmen Salinas) for a novel, so she hugged me and gave me strength; the other when my son Juan Osorio passed away and she gave me strength ”, explained the famous producer.

The third anecdote was related to football and undeniable affection that Carmen Salinas had for the Chivas “I will never forget because I made a joke, it was that we bet and I put America’s shirt She being Chiva, but she told me ‘I know how to lose and I put it on for you, son’, they are one of the things that one will never forget, like the play AdventurousIn short, it is endless adventures, jobs, experiences, “said Osorio in ForoTV.

Finally, Juan Osorio spoke about how the death of his great emotional support and colleague had affected him, but acknowledged that he felt calm for having seen her one last time:

“Personally I am very sad, very overwhelmedIn the morning when I was alone with her family, I saw her calm within this moment with her little face in peace, with her typical costumes, I was glad to know that she did not suffer, he was in this unconscious state where he did not suffer ”.

